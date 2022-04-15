"Sat there clapping" - Newcastle United star Callum Wilson gives his take on the Liverpool-Manchester City draw

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has said that he was left astonished by the quality of football played by Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League clash last weekend.

The top two in the PL table clashed at the Etihad last Sunday and played out a pulsating 2-2 draw. It allowed City to retain their spot at the top, with Liverpool one point behind them.

Speaking to Football Insider about the top-of-the-table clash, Newcastle United's Callum Wilson said:

“It was a good game, two great teams going head to head. Some of the quality of balls and goals which were on show, I was sat there clapping, just applauding the goal, thinking these goals are like top quality goals.”

The English forward believes the Reds are very much in the race to win the league title this season. Both teams will play Newcastle before the end of the season and Wilson believes his team can change the dynamics of the Premier League title race.

“I feel that it probably wasn’t going to be decided on that day, who was going to win the league. Because teams are having nothing to play for and are kind of either in holiday mode already or playing with extra confidence because they have nothing to fear and lose, so some crazy results are happening."

He added:

“City and Liverpool have games to play and they both have us to play, so we could have a little say in the title race.”

Liverpool initiate talks with RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi's representatives over a move to Anfield

The Reds have reportedly opened talks with RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to Anfield Watch. The German international is a highly rated forward in Europe due to his performances in front of goal this season. Dortmund are set to compete with the Anfield outfit for the signature of the 20-year-old forward.

The German forward has netted 20 times in 38 matches across competitions. According to Anfield Watch, Dortmund already have an agreement in place with Adeyemi's representatives. The Reds might have to act fast if they wish to land the 20-year-old next season.

