Saudi Arabia goes crazy for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of much-anticipated Al-Nassr debut against Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Al-Nassr debut later tonight as Rudi Garcia's team takes on Ettifaq in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Mrsool Park. Ronaldo has already played his first game in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup.

While the match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was only a friendly, it only heightened the anticipation surrounding the superstar's debut. Ronaldo bagged a brace for the Riyadh Season Team before coming off the field shortly after halftime.

Ronaldo recently joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated on November 22. The Portuguese is yet to make his debut for the SPL club.

Ronaldo was handed a two-match ban by the FA for smashing an Everton fan's phone during a Premier League away clash last April. He has served the suspension and is set to make his debut for Al-Nassr in front of 25,000 fans at the Mrsool Park.

Given Cristiano Ronaldo's stature in world football, there is no denying the fact that the superstar forward is the greatest player to ever step foot in the Middle East.

MARCA @marca Locura total en Arabia Saudí por comprar la camiseta de Locura total en Arabia Saudí por comprar la camiseta de @Cristiano ¿Cuánto costará una? ¿Cuántas venden al día? @Juan_Castro_10 nos lo desvela... 😱 Locura total en Arabia Saudí por comprar la camiseta de @Cristiano ¿Cuánto costará una? ¿Cuántas venden al día? @Juan_Castro_10 nos lo desvela... https://t.co/iceYI6DXAX

Hence, fans are excited to see him in action. MARCA recently reported that shirts with Ronaldo's name on them are being sold at a crazy rate. Each shirt costs $100. The pricing, however, hasn't stopped fans from spending on their favorite player's kit.

Rudi Garcia's team, meanwhile, are currently second in a top-heavy SPL table. They have 30 points from 13 games and are trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by a point, having played one game less.

Ettifaq, meanwhile, are tenth in the SPL table. They have only 16 points on the board after 13 league games. Anderson Talisca and Luiz Gustavo are among Ronaldo's most notable teammates.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



All eyes are on



Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club The entire world is awaitingAll eyes are on #AlNassr tomorrow, Sunday 🤩Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club @AlNassrFC The entire world is awaiting 🌏All eyes are on #AlNassr tomorrow, Sunday 🤩Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club @AlNassrFC 🔥💛 https://t.co/VnKGDLievb

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is still a top player

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

The Riyadh Season Team, formed with players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, lost to PSG by a score of 5-4. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, proved a point during the match by scoring a goal.

The consensus notion was that he was rejected by top European clubs before making the move to Saudi Arabia. If his performance against PSG is anything to go by, Ronaldo is still one of the most lethal attackers in the world.

The 37-year-old will look to further showcase his abilities with his new club against Ettifaq.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes