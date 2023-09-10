Saudi Arabia plot potential move for 2 Real Madrid veterans in January - Reports

Saudi Arabia are prepared to turn their sights to Real Madrid as they step up their pursuit of world-class talent for their league. The oil-rich nation spent a fortune this summer to sign some of Europe's finest players to lucrative deals.

Real Madrid have amassed some of the finest talent in the world, and the club may be looking to move on some older players. Saudi Arabia made a move to sign David Alaba and Luka Modric in the summer, but failed in their pursuit.

The transfer window has shut, but the interest in both players has not waned. The gulf nation will make a move to sign the pair once more in January once the winter window opens.

At nearly 38, Modric is still one of the best midfielders in the world and his arrival is seen as one that will benefit the league. The Croatian is contracted to the Spanish giants until June 2024, and is considered a very possible signing.

Alaba has distinguished himself as a world-class star at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, playing in multiple positions. The Austrian is a regular starter for Los Blancos this season after the ACL injury suffered by Eder Militao. It will be very difficult for any team to take him away from the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

The state of Saudi Arabia controls the signings of the big four teams in the league through the Public Investment Fund (PIF). They successfully signed a player from Real Madrid this summer when they convinced Karim Benzema to move to Al-Ittihad. They are reportedly keen on several other top stars in Europe, including Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, among others.

Real Madrid have succession plan for squad

Real Madrid have been busy in recent windows preparing for the future. The Spanish giants have signed a plethora of young stars, including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler in recent windows.

Players like Modric have been forced to accept bench roles at the start of the 2023-24 season to make room for these youngsters. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has started only one game for the side this season and is reportedly unhappy with how the season has started.

As mentioned before, Alaba has benefitted this season by the unfortunate injury to Militao, featuring in every game so far.