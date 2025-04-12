Saudi Arabia preparing world record bid to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona: Reports

Saudi Pro League sides are reportedly willing to break the bank to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona. They are ready to pay €400 million to lure the teenaged Spaniard away as they look to add upcoming youngsters to the league.

As per a report from Fichajes.net, Yamal's meteoric rise has caught the attention of decision-makers in Saudi Arabia. They want to bring in the best youngsters in the world and see the Barcelona star as their top priority for the summer.

Yamal is set to enter the final year of his contract at Barcelona and is yet to sign a new deal at the club. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has claimed that the Spaniard will extend his contract but there has been no progress yet.

SPL leaders want to make their league the best in the world and need to purchase the right players to achieve that goal. Superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane already ply their trade in the Middle Eastern nation. However, the next step is to make the league an attractive destination for players of all ages and not just those close to retirement.

Lamine Yamal remains committed to Barcelona

Lamine Yamal spoke to Mundo Deportivo earlier this year and clarified that he had no plans to leave Barcelona. He claimed that he loved the club and that they are working on renewing his contract. He said (via GOAL):

"I don't think anyone doubts what I'm like as a Barca player, what I love for this club. I've said it since I made my debut and I think it will be resolved in the end. If both parties want something to happen, it will happen. But I don't think anyone can doubt what I feel for this club."

When asked if he thought of leaving the Catalan giants any time in the future, he said:

"I don't think so. I don't get any, but if someone in my circle did, they wouldn't even tell me. First, and above all, because I had a contract and then because I think it was unfeasible for me to go to another club. Well, it's the only club I've been at apart from La Torreta, which was the team I started at. But yes, I owe everything to Barca. In the end, it's where I grew up, I was at La Masia from the age of 12 and playing for Barca from the age of seven."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City reportedly had interest in signing Yamal last summer. Spanish reports suggested that the Ligue 1 champions were even ready to pay the €200 million release clause to lure him.

