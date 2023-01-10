"Saudi Arabia want to improve in sport" - Thibaut Courtois says Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the league title

Saudi Arabia has made a strong push to improve its sports scene in recent years, and the country's latest move to bring in star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is a clear example of this effort, as per Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, recently completed a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a reported fee of €200 million per year. The move has raised eyebrows in the football world, as Saudi Arabia is not typically considered a powerhouse in the sport.

Courtois, who plays for the Spanish club Real Madrid, said that Al Nassr roped in one of the greatest players of all time to win the Saudi Pro League title and help the football development in the Middle Eastern Asian country.

Speaking about the arrival of someone like Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and what it means for the entire ecosystem in the country, the Belgian international said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo? Saudi Arabia want to improve in sport, we've seen how they won vs Argentina at the World Cup."

The Real Madrid squad have landed in Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Supercup, beginning their campaign with a semi-final match against Valencia. The Spanish club will reportedly train at Al Nassr's training facilities.

Having arrived at Al Nassr's training facilities, the Belgian international said that the Saudi-based club have invested so heavily in signing Madrid's former legend to win the Saudi Pro League title this year.

“I think Al Nassr got Cristiano Ronaldo to win the league,” he continued.

Courtois' comments highlight the fact that Saudi Arabia has been making strides in various sports in recent years. The country's national team impressed at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they came from behind to beat Argentina in their first game.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is clear that Saudi Arabia is looking to take its sporting scene to the next level. Ronaldo is not only one of the most recognizable and talented players in the world, but he also brings international prestige to Al-Nassr and the Saudi Arabian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the game-winning goal in Al Nassr's exhibition match between the first team and the youth team

In a match organized by Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia, the first team defeated the youth squad with a score of 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the team's most recent blockbuster signings, scored one goal in the match, leading the first team to victory.

The exhibition match took place to help the young players gain experience against more experienced and skilled opponents.

The match also provided an opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate the progress of the youth team and identify areas for improvement. Ronaldo's goal provided a clear demonstration of the gap in skills between the youth and the first team and would have left an impression on the youth squad players.

The Portuguese international is expected to play his debut match for the Saudi-based club as they take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19 in a friendly match.

