Saudi Arabian club willing to pay PSG superstar Lionel Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr salary to seal transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has reportedly received a substantial offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Argentine, whose contract with the Ligue 1 team is set to expire over the summer, could move to the Middle East on a deal worth more than what Al-Nassr paid for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar joined the team on a deal worth $200 million a year.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Les Parisiens will be looking to avoid further punishment from UEFA after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. They were already served with a €60 million fine last season, most of which was later suspended.

As such, PSG are looking to cut down on their wage bill. L'Equipe reports that Messi earns a staggering €3.375 million per month. The report also adds that the player is unwilling to take a pay cut to help the team. Thus, they could be well-served by not handing him an extension.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the team, the French side still have a highly potent attack even with the Argentine's possible departure.

Lionel Messi has also received interest from MLS side Inter Miami, while a return to Barcelona is also on the cards.

Alongside Messi, Sergio Ramos is another candidate likely to leave the team. The defender earns close to €800,000 per month with the Ligue 1 giants. With the arrival of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan impending in the summer, they can afford to let go of the 37-year-old.

He also has a proposal from Saudi Arabia that could see him earn €30 million per year on a two-year deal.

Argentina legend advises Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

The superstar looks set to leave PSG at the end of the season.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes recently suggested that Lionel Messi should stay at PSG. Kempes believes that extending his stay in the French capital could enable the attacker to be well-prepared for the 2026 World Cup.

Kempes told TyC Sports:

“If he wants to play in the next World Cup, he will stay very well in France. For the Champions League, it is costing him a bit. At PSG, in three years, he will be perfect. We will also see him in the qualifiers."

"Little by little, we will see Messi’s physical rhythm. There is one thing in which Messi beats everyone: he runs when he has to run. It’s not that he runs to vice. No. If he continues with this winning mentality, it will be like that. He will not arrive like now in 2022, but with his left foot he has one hand and can put it anywhere," he added.

Lionel Messi was last seen in action during Argentina's 7-0 win over Curacao on Tuesday, March 28.

