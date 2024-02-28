Saudi association to make decision regarding potential Cristiano Ronaldo suspension for his alleged actions aimed at rival fans - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again dominating the headlines, this time for doing an allegedly offensive action in front of Al-Shabab fans during Al-Nassr's league bout against them. Consequently, the Portuguese superstar could reportedly face a potential suspension, with the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation currently reviewing the ordeal.

Al-Nassr sneaked away an important win against Al-Shabab away, defeating them 3-2 away in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, February 25. Anderson Talisca scored a brace and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet as well.

However, the match has since been shrouded in controversy due to the supposedly controversial actions of Ronaldo towards the home fans. He was spotted moving his hands to and fro around his pelvic region in an apparent response to Al-Shabab supporters chanting his rival Lionel Messi's name.

Addressing the directed criticism towards his actions, Cristiano Ronaldo denied all the allegations, saying (via Olt Sports),

"I respect all the clubs, the movement recorded expresses strength and victory and we are accustomed to it in Europe. The shot is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe."

According to a report from Saudi Arabian sporting media giants Al-Riyadiya, the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has taken the Portugal international's statement into consideration. The association is now set to review the scuffle as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's statements from a legal viewpoint before settling upon an appropriate verdict.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate calls him a role model amidst SPL controversy

Despite currently being invested for allegedly displaying offensive actions on-field, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have no shortage of supporters. In a recent interview, former Al-Nassr midfielder Luiz Gustavo, who currently plays for Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, came out to shower the Real Madrid legend with praise.

The 36-year-old Brazilian said (via Cristiano Xtra):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is truly an example and a role model. He is an inspiration to the new generation without a doubt. We will miss the kind of players like him with his career, his mentality, his discipline and his love not only for football, but for his well-being, which is very important to him. He is an intelligent man, he knows that he is not just an ordinary person."

Gustavo has previously turned out for the likes of Fenerbache, Wolfsburg, and Bayern Munich. He was stationed at Al-Nassr for a solitary year, spending the 2022-23 season in Riyadh. Gustavo notched up six goals and four assists for the Knights of Najd, sharing the pitch with Ronaldo 17 times in the process.

He was without a club following the conclusion of his contract with the SPL giants. The veteran midfielder was then picked up by Sao Paulo for free in January of 2024. Despite his ripe old age and limited time spent with his new side, Gustavo already has two goals in six appearances with the Tricolor Paulista.