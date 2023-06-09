Saudi-bound N'golo Kante and Karim Benzema are set to earn more than seven Premier League squads combined

Al-Ittihad-bound N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema’s wages will reportedly eclipse the combined earnings of seven Premier League squads.

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad as a free agent, penning a massive £172 million / year deal with the club (via Fabrizio Romano). He will officially join them on a two-year deal, with the option for an additional year, at the end of his Real Madrid contract on June 30.

According to English outlet football.london, Chelsea icon N’Golo Kante is set to join his countryman at Al-Ittihad. It has been claimed that Kante will agree to a two-year deal, worth £86 million / year after his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the month.

As a duo, they are set to earn a whopping £258 million / year in Saudi Arabia. Their combined earnings are more than the combined wages of Burnley, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Fulham, Luton Town, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As per Sportrac, Burnley, Brentford, and Brighton spend £16.9 million, £30 million, and £36.4 million, respectively, on wages each year. Bournemouth players earn £43.8 million, Fulham players take home £54 million, and Wolves aces make a combined total of £63 million. Finally, as per Salary Sport, the newly promoted Luton spend just £9.2 million in wages.

Combined, they spend £253.3 million, a good £5 million less than what Al-Ittihad are set to spend on N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema next season.

Karim Benzema thanks Al-Ittihad fans for warm reception in Jeddah

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema was unveiled as a new Al-Ittihad player at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday night (June 8). Fans packed the stadium to welcome the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner and chanted his name throughout the presentation.

Overwhelmed with the warm reception, Benzema took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

He wrote:

“Thank you Jeddah, from the bottom of my heart. Tonight was a very special moment that I will never forget.”

Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League in the 2022-23 season by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, has become the first non-European team in history to sign a Ballon d’Or holder.

