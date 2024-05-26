Saudi club readying £25m offer to sign Manchester City superstar - Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are preparing an offer for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. According to the Daily Mail, the Saudi team are willing to offer close to £25 million for the Brazil international.

The report claims further that the 30-year-old is open to the move. Al-Ittihad have made their interest known to the player's representatives and negotiations between the clubs are expected to begin soon.

It has been a difficult season for Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League last season. They currently find themselves in fifth place in the league, two points off the top four with just one game to go. Should Ederson make the move, he would join the likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Fabinho.

Trending

He made the move to Manchester City in the summer of 2017 as they spent reportedly €40 million to secure his services from Benfica. With his shot-stopping talent and ability on the ball, he quickly grew into a key player for Pep Guardiola as the Cityzens dominated the Premier League, winning five of the last six trophies.

This season, he has missed some time due to injury. Overall, he has made 43 appearances across all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding just 34 goals.

In his absence, backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has stepped up admirably. He came off the bench and pulled off a couple of brilliant saves against Tottenham in a league game that proved to be crucial in the title race.

Pep Guardiola takes responsibility for Manchester City's FA Cup final loss against Manchester United

Guardiola took the blame for the stunning defeat.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that his game plan was not good as the side succumbed to a 1-2 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup finals.

Speaking after the game, he told reporters:

"My game plan was not good. We were not in the right positions to attack them. It was my decision."

"The players were focused. Tactically, it was not good. The players know it. It was a tight game, we gave away the first goal and the second we didn't close well enough. The second half was much better because we were more intense. We had the chances, unfortunately, we scored a little bit late," he added.

Coming off their fourth straight Premier League win, the Cityzens looked to be hungover from their party celebrations as they looked out of sorts for most of the game during the FA Cup final.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored in the first half to give United a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Doku pulled one back for Manchester City late on but it was not enough.