Saudi Clubs identify Mohamed Salah and Liverpool teammate as priority targets for the summer transfer window - Reports

Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly looking to sign Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate, Alisson Becker, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per the Guardian, Saudi Pro League clubs are set to bid for Mohamed Salah again. Al-Ittihad reportedly made a whopping £150 million bid for the Egyptian forward last summer, but Liverpool declined the offer.

Mohamed Salah's current contract at Anfield will expire next summer. As a result, the Reds are expected to explore a few offers for the Egyptian attacker. Apart from Salah, Saudi Arabian sides are also considering Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker as a potential target. Alisson's current contract with Liverpool will expire in 2027.

This season, Mohamed Salah has made 43 appearances across all competitions, bagging 25 goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker missed two months of action due to a hamstring injury. The Brazilian has made 31 appearances for the Reds this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals.

Next up, Liverpool will play their last Premier League match of the 2023–24 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, May 19.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also interested in offering deals to Manchester United players, Raphael Varane and Casemiro. The former has already announced that he will leave Old Trafford this summer as a free agent.

Moreover, as per multiple reports, Casemiro is likely to leave the Red Devils in the summer as well.

Liverpool eye a transfer deal for Crystal Palace star in the summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is likely to leave Crystal Palace in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Crystal Palace stars such as Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise have garnered the interest of top European clubs through their performances. As per the aforementioned report, Guehi is most likely to leave the side if he gets the right offer.

The English defender has made only 28 appearances for Crystal Palace this season across different competitions. Guehi also captained the Eagles before sustaining a knee injury, which sidelined him for two months.

Marc Guehi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £18 million. The 23-year-old has also made nine appearances for the English national team.