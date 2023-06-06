Saudi clubs want to meet Barcelona and Arsenal target before making transfer offer: Reports

Saudi Arabian sides have shown interest in Barcelona target and Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan. The German is set to become a free agent in the summer and has multiple offers on his table.

As per Matte Moretto, the Saudi Arabian teams are the latest to show interest in Gundogan. The midfielder is yet to make a decision on his future and is getting more offers.

Manchester City are still keen on keeping the player, but Mikel Arteta set sights on getting the German to Arsenal. The Gunners managed to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Cityzens last summer and now are keen on the German.

However, Barcelona believe they have the lead in the race and reports suggested the midfielder had agreed to a 3-year deal with the Catalan side. The reports were rebuffed by the player's agent straight away. He told Fabrizio Romano:

“Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club. The recent reports are not true. Ilkay is only focused on the final.”

It was not the first time he had rejected reports of an agreement. He told The Guardian:

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.”

Saudi Arabian sides are keen on getting a few big names this season and have been linked with Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City star yet to make decision amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

Ilkay Gundogan has stated that he is not in a rush to make a decision this summer, but hinted that it might be time for a change. He was quizzed by the media regarding the future and claimed that he will take the decision after the season ends.

The Arsenal and Barcelona target was quoted by ESPN, as saying:

"We have been together for seven years. It has been amazing. We have won a lot together, and to hear things like that, of course, brings me joy and a smile, and I appreciate what I have done in these last seven years."

He added:

"There are talks in the background. That's normal with just a couple of months left, but without going too much into detail, there is nothing decided yet from my side or the club's side, so the talks are continuing. If there's a decision, you guys will be the first ones to know."

The Arsenal and Barcelona target has been in stunning form and has scored six goals in his six matches and assisted twice. The purple patch has helped Manchester City win the Premier League and the FA Cup final. He has scored just 14 goals in total this season, but hit his best form at the right time for the Cityzens.

Gundogan is very likely to wait for a few more days before making his decision as Manchester City have a big game this month. They take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final and will be aiming to win their first-ever European trophy.

Moreover, they have the chance to match Manchester United's record of being the only club in England to win the treble in a season.

Poll : 0 votes