Saudi consider Kylian Mbappe’s signing a ‘matter of honor’ after being rejected by Lionel Messi: Reports

Representatives of the Saudi Pro League have been in constant touch with Kylian Mbappe's entourage, according to journalist Bruno Andrade. His report claims that the Middle Eastern country views the signing as a "matter of honor". They are determined to bring the Frenchman to Saudi Arabia after missing out on his former teammate Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to sell the player this summer, leaving him out of their pre-season squad. They have reportedly accepted a massive €300 million offer from Al-Hilal for the player, with the Saudi Pro League club looking to enter into negotiations with the 24-year-old.

Mbappe, however, is not keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to ESPN. Al-Hilal have made a huge offer that would see the attacker earn €700 million for the 2023-24 season before becoming a free agent.

The player reportedly wants to move to Real Madrid, however, Los Blancos are content with waiting and signing him for no fee in 2024. Apart from the Spanish giants, Chelsea, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in striking a deal for Mbappe.

The Saudi Pro League has become a hotspot for top players, beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. This summer, the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino have joined the Middle Eastern league.

They were also looking to strike a deal for Messi, whose contract with PSG expired this summer. However, the Argentine superstar instead opted to go to the US, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with MLS side Inter Miami.

Barcelona vice-president reacts to rumors of club being linked to Kylian Mbappe

Rafa Yuste has distanced the club from rumours of signing the Frenchman.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has responded to rumors about the club targeting PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana executive claimed that he was unwilling to say anything that would fuel further rumours.

Rafa Yuste said:

“I am not here to fuel rumours. Anything I say as sporting vice-president would be making a rumour into something bigger.

“I want to tell everyone that we have a squad that with Gündogan, Romeu and Iñigo is already better than last year. These are rumours.”

Barcelona's tough financial position means an agreement for Mbappe could be impossible to reach. The player is more likely to join arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner has been put on sale by PSG after he refused to extend his contract, which ends in the upcoming summer. Les Parisiens are willing to sell the player to avoid losing him on a free.