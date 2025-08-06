Saudi giants in talks to sign Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after reaching agreement with Reds over potential deal: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have entered into negotiations with star forward Darwin Nunez after reaching an agreement with Liverpool for his transfer. According to reports from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan's highly-rumoured move away from Anfield is very close to completion.Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth up to £85 million with add-ons. The forward hasn't been able to live up to his hefty price tag thus far, often drawing flak for his lacklustre finishing and poor decision-making.Overall, the 26-year-old has bagged 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. At the start of the summer of 2025, rumours were rife about his potential departure from Merseyside, with the Saudi Pro League establishing themselves as the frontrunners for his signature.The latest update from Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Hilal over Nunez's transfer. The Italian claimed that the Blue Waves' new head coach, Simone Inzaghi, is a huge admirer of the marksman and 'wants' him at the club.Negotiations are reportedly underway between Hilal and the Uruguayan over contract terms. With his current contract at Anfield running until the end of the 2027-28 campaign, the decision about his future lies completely in his hands, according to Romano.Liverpool have also seemingly begun preparing for a future without Nunez. They have strengthened their attack by signing top talents like Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike (£69 million plus £10 million in add-ons) and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (£100 million plus £16 million in add-ons).Bundesliga side approach Liverpool to sign unsettled 22-year-old star - ReportsAccording to reports from The Athletic (via Daily Mail), Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have approached Liverpool to discuss a move for star attacker Harvey Elliott.Elliott joined the Reds' youth setup from boyhood club Fulham for a reported €1.7 million fee in the summer of 2019. After an impressive loan stint in the EFL Championship with Blackburn Rovers, the Englishman was integrated into the first team at Anfield in 2021.He has racked up 15 goals and 20 assists in 147 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions. Despite showcasing incredible quality, he has often been low in the pecking order and has usually featured as a supersub for the club.This summer, Elliott enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Under-21 UEFA European Championship. He netted five times in six games, powering England to the title and earning Player of the Tournament honours.Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept a flat £50 million fee or a £40 million fee with a buy-back clause for their prized asset. Leipzig have expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old after reports emerged linking their star playmaker, Xavi Simons, with a move to Chelsea. Elliott has previously indicated that he cannot continue 'wasting years' of his career on the bench. Although he featured and scored in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Athletic Club (August 4), his departure from Anfield is believed to be imminent.