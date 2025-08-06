  • home icon
  • Saudi giants in talks to sign Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after reaching agreement with Reds over potential deal: Reports

Saudi giants in talks to sign Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after reaching agreement with Reds over potential deal: Reports

By Aaryan Nagraj
Modified Aug 06, 2025 07:57 GMT
Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
SPL side Al-Hilal are in talks to sign Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have entered into negotiations with star forward Darwin Nunez after reaching an agreement with Liverpool for his transfer. According to reports from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan's highly-rumoured move away from Anfield is very close to completion.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth up to £85 million with add-ons. The forward hasn't been able to live up to his hefty price tag thus far, often drawing flak for his lacklustre finishing and poor decision-making.

Overall, the 26-year-old has bagged 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. At the start of the summer of 2025, rumours were rife about his potential departure from Merseyside, with the Saudi Pro League establishing themselves as the frontrunners for his signature.

The latest update from Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Hilal over Nunez's transfer. The Italian claimed that the Blue Waves' new head coach, Simone Inzaghi, is a huge admirer of the marksman and 'wants' him at the club.

Negotiations are reportedly underway between Hilal and the Uruguayan over contract terms. With his current contract at Anfield running until the end of the 2027-28 campaign, the decision about his future lies completely in his hands, according to Romano.

Liverpool have also seemingly begun preparing for a future without Nunez. They have strengthened their attack by signing top talents like Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike (£69 million plus £10 million in add-ons) and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (£100 million plus £16 million in add-ons).

Bundesliga side approach Liverpool to sign unsettled 22-year-old star - Reports

According to reports from The Athletic (via Daily Mail), Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have approached Liverpool to discuss a move for star attacker Harvey Elliott.

Elliott joined the Reds' youth setup from boyhood club Fulham for a reported €1.7 million fee in the summer of 2019. After an impressive loan stint in the EFL Championship with Blackburn Rovers, the Englishman was integrated into the first team at Anfield in 2021.

He has racked up 15 goals and 20 assists in 147 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions. Despite showcasing incredible quality, he has often been low in the pecking order and has usually featured as a supersub for the club.

This summer, Elliott enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Under-21 UEFA European Championship. He netted five times in six games, powering England to the title and earning Player of the Tournament honours.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept a flat £50 million fee or a £40 million fee with a buy-back clause for their prized asset. Leipzig have expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old after reports emerged linking their star playmaker, Xavi Simons, with a move to Chelsea.

Elliott has previously indicated that he cannot continue 'wasting years' of his career on the bench. Although he featured and scored in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Athletic Club (August 4), his departure from Anfield is believed to be imminent.

Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.

A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.

Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.

When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist.

