“Saudi league is better than MLS” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes emphatic claim after Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has boldly claimed that the Saudi League is better than MLS (Major League Soccer), where Lionel Messi moved this summer — Inter Miami. The Portuguese star added that the Middle Eastern league will overtake the Super Lig and the Eredivisie next year.

Al Nassr took on Celta Vigo on Monday, July 17, and lost 5-0 to the Spanish side. After the match, Ronaldo was speaking with the media when he claimed that the Saudi Pro League was better than the MLS and was sure more players would be moving there soon.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"Saudi league is better than MLS. In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last season after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. The Saudi side offered him a stunning €200 million per season and he was quick to accept.

Lionel Messi rejected chance to reignite Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Al Hilal were keen on signing Lionel Messi this summer when his contract at PSG expired. Marca has reported that the Saudi Pro League side offered the Argentine €500 million per season, but could not lure him to the Middle East and reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo and SPORT, Messi confirmed that he was offered contracts by European clubs, but decided to join Inter Miami. He wanted to leave Europe and was looking forward to playing in the United States. He said:

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami. [I decided] to leave Europe. It's true that I had offers from another European team but I didn't even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona."

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more. Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm," he added.

Speaking on the Argentine TV show Llave to Eternity last week, Lionel Messi stated:

"Well, we are happy with the decision we made. [I am] Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change; my mentality, and my head will not change and I will try where I have to be now to give the maximum for myself and for my new club and try to perform at the highest level."

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate has been going on for nearly two decades and has shown no signs of slowing down. Both players have pushed each other to go beyond their limits and keep their careers going.