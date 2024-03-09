Saudi Pro League sides prepare offers over £100 million for Manchester City star - Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

De Bruyne joined the Cityzens from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of £54 million in 2015. Since then, the Belgian midfielder has emerged as a lynchpin for Pep Guardiola's side. The 32-year-old has made 369 appearances for Manchester City, bagging 98 goals and 165 assists.

Kevin de Bruyne has won the Premier League five times, two FA Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Champions League. Last season, he was also named the skipper of the Etihad outfit following Ilkay Gundogan’s departure on a free transfer.

Following his outstanding performances for City, the Belgian has become a top transfer target for Saudi Arabian clubs. As per the aforementioned report, Saudi Pro League sides are willing to pay over £100 million for De Bruyne in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Last season, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte left the English champions to join the Middle-Eastern League. Mahrez joined Al-Ahli for a reported transfer fee of £35 million while Laporte became a part of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for a reported sum of £21 million.

Manchester City defender reveals the reason he doesn't want Arsenal to win Premier League

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker doesn't want Arsenal to win the Premier League because of his connection with their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Before joining the Etihad outfit in July 2017, Walker played for Tottenham for eight years, making 227 appearances for the North London club. During a recent interview on Vibe with Five with Rio Ferdinand, Walker was asked about Arsenal's progress over the last few years and whether they can win the league this season. He said (via The Athletic):

“It is so hard. I don’t want Arsenal to win, because of Tottenham. I think that they (Arsenal) have our assistant coach (Arteta) as their manager. You’ve got (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, who I think is a very big part of it, and Gabriel Jesus. But, I will give them credit. They are a very good team now."

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League with 61 points in 27 games, one point being Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (62) and two behind leaders Liverpool (63).