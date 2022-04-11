"Saved our ar**" - Jurgen Klopp singles out Liverpool star for special praise after 'wild' game against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his performance in his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Brazilian star was hugely impressive, making several eye-catching saves as Liverpool managed to fend off several Manchester City's attacks.

One save that the Brazilian made that was integral to the Reds' staying in the game was in the first half where he made a fine stop from Gabriel Jesus after City had broken on the counter.

Following the match, Klopp spoke to Sky Sports where he threw huge praise on his goalkeeper for his role in keeping his side in the game.

He said (via Anfield Watch):

"What a game. Wild."

He continued,

"City's counter-attacking is not bad at all. They are really smart. Ali saved our ar** [for the counter-attacking chance] there."

Did Sunday's game against Manchester City prove Liverpool's Alisson Becker is the best Premier League goalkeeper?

Alisson has been in fine form this season

The Premier League can make the case for boasting the best selection of goalkeepers in Europe.

There is an abundance of talented stars plying their trade in the English league and perhaps Alisson is the best of them.

Whilst Manchester City's Ederson made some questionable decisions and was tame in his attempt to save Diogo Jota's first-half strike, Alisson flourished.

The Brazilian duo have been touted by many as the two best Premier League goalkeepers and they certainly make a case.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I'm there for everything, I'm prepared for that. I play for Liverpool, a big team who plays more on the opposite side of the field, always attacking more than the opponents and creating more chances. I need to be ready." Alisson:"I'm there for everything, I'm prepared for that. I play for Liverpool, a big team who plays more on the opposite side of the field, always attacking more than the opponents and creating more chances. I need to be ready." #awlive [lfc] Alisson:"I'm there for everything, I'm prepared for that. I play for Liverpool, a big team who plays more on the opposite side of the field, always attacking more than the opponents and creating more chances. I need to be ready." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/R1DGivCzMj

Since joining Liverpool from Serie A giants Roma in 2018, Alisson has won nearly all the trophies on offer for the Reds.

He won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at the club. The next season he would win the Premier League.

This campaign, the Brazilian already has a Carabao Cup win to his name.

Should the Reds make their way past Manchester City next Saturday and win the FA Cup in May, he would have won every trophy available in English football.

Not only is his trophy cabinet impressive, but his contribution to the Anfield side's defensive improvements since his arrival has been incredible.

Since Alisson arrived in 2018, Liverpool have conceded fewer goals per game, as well as saved more shots per goal conceded.

The Brazilian international has developed into one of the world's greatest goalkeepers under Klopp, having already built a fine reputation at Roma.

The £56.25 million fees paid to lure him from Rome has well and truly paid off, with the goalkeeper being one of the key factors in Liverpool's recent success.

