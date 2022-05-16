"Saved a campaign that could have been much worse" - Barcelona boss Xavi delivers honest verdict after clinching second spot in La Liga

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes clinching second place in La Liga helped "save" a season that could've ended up being much worse.

With just one league game to go, the Blaugrana will end their 2021-22 campaign without any silverware. They exited the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 and the Spanish Super Cup in the semifinals. Xavi's side also failed to progress out of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League and fell in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

However, the club have shown signs of growth since Xavi took over back in November 2021. From being in danger of missing out on the European spots altogether, they have secured a second-place league finish despite being underwhelming in other competitions.

Finishing as runners-up in the league confirms Barcelona's spot in the Champions League group stage and the Spanish Super Cup for next season. Xavi believes that was the team's primary objective after their failures in other competitions, stating (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“Today we secured second place in La Liga. For me, we achieved this season’s goals by qualifying for the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.”

The Spanish tactician added:

“We haven’t been able to compete with Real Madrid in La Liga. We haven’t been able to compete in the rest of the competitions… With this second place finish, we have saved a campaign that could have been much worse.”

The Catalans have picked up 20 wins and seven draws in 36 matches across all competitions under Xavi.

Barcelona draw penultimate La Liga match against Getafe

Xavi's comments came after Barcelona's goalless stalemate with Getafe in Matchday 37 of La Liga last night (15 May). The result at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, combined with Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, confirmed that the Blaugrana would finish only behind Real Madrid.

In 37 matches, they have picked up 73 points, 12 behind Los Blancos. They are also five clear of third-placed Atletico.

Getafe looked the better side against a marginally-altered Barcelona team who only managed one shot on target all night. The result was ultimately ideal for the hosts as well, as they secured their place in the top-flight for at least one more season.

They will now close out their season against Elche on 22 May, while the Blaugrana host Villarreal on the same day.

