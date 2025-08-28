"Saved him from the sinking ship", "Absolute steal" - Fans react as Chelsea reportedly agree to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United

Football fans online are confident that Chelsea have got the better of Manchester United after agreeing a deal for Alejandro Garnacho. The Red Devils also have a 10% sell-on clause, with the winger set to sign a contract until 2032 at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report in The Athletic, Chelsea are set to pay £40 million for the winger, who was slapped with a £50 million asking price by Manchester United. The fans on X believe that the winger is worth more and added that he has been saved from a 'sinking ship'.

Here are the best reactions:

Gracie💙 @Gracie_Blue89 We have saved him from the sinking ship 💙 Let's hope he cooks after all this 🤦🏻‍♀️

"What an absolute steal," wrote a fan on X under Fabrizio Romano's announcement.

"Hé will shine there," added another.

"Utd need to learn how to sell better," said a fan who thinks the Red Devils should have held on for more.

"Career saved right on time. Welcome Garnacho," declared a Chelsea fan.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Manchester United in 2020 from Atletico Madrid. He went on to play 144 games for the Red Devils, while scoring 26 times.

Frank Leboeuf urged Chelsea to reconsider move for Manchester United star

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf was on ESPN FC earlier this month and urged Chelsea to rethink their move for Alejandro Garnacho. He claimed that the Manchester United star was a troublemaker and said (via METRO):

"No, I don't understand it (the interest in Garnacho), of course not. And on top of it, I saw Gittens coming in for the last 15 minutes, and he really impressed me. Every time he got the ball, he made a difference. He was very impressive. Garnacho will play in the same position on the left side – I never saw Garnacho do that, even when he was at the top of his game. He's a great player but you are going to pay between 50 or 60million for a guy in a position where you already have the players that you need."

"I don't see Garnacho adding something better than what they already have. To have it too crowded can also create problems. The dressing room is going to be young and the atmosphere can change – one person can destroy it. I'm not saying that would be Garnacho, it could be any player if they don't play and become moody, which creates problems in the dressing room."

Alejandro Garnacho is set to become Chelsea's seventh permanent signing of the summer. He follows Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam delap, Jorrel Hato, Mamadou Sarr, and Dario Essugo.

