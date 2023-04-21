"Saving PSG as usual", "Yet another masterclass" - Fans hail PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as they star in 2-1 win over Angers

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secure all three points in their Ligue 1 match against Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa. While Messi provided an assist for Mbappe, the French striker scored a brace, taking his tally to 22 goals in Ligue 1.

Both players have enjoyed an impressive run in recent games for the Parisians. While Mbappe has racked up five goals and one assist in eight games, the Argentine maestro has scored five goals and provided five assists in his last ten appearances.

They continued in a similar vein against Angers, much to the delight of PSG fans, who took to Twitter to hail the duo for a remarkable performance:

🇪🇨 @glwzxz @TheEuropeanLad messi 2 assists saving PSG as usual @TheEuropeanLad messi 2 assists saving PSG as usual

Adam Dandler @adamdandler6 @TheEuropeanLad Messi with yet another master class influencing the win @TheEuropeanLad Messi with yet another master class influencing the win 🐐

Relevent Sports @releventsports



Just another day in the office Two goals in 26 minutes for Mbappe.Just another day in the office Two goals in 26 minutes for Mbappe. Just another day in the office ⚽🙌 https://t.co/qEPOQrHX4o

Lionel Messi and Mbappe magic propels PSG to narrow victory over struggling Angers

With the win against Angers, PSG extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to 11 points over second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand. Angers, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table with 14 points after 32 matches.

With 34 goals in all competitions this season, Mbappe is undoubtedly the driving force behind PSG's relentless march towards another league title.

Both sides vied for dominance in the early parts of the game. Angers' Ibrahima Niane almost broke through the PSG defense in the fifth minute, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save to keep the scores level.

Just four minutes later, Lionel Messi and Juan Bernat combined well before the left-back set up Mbappe for his first goal of the night. The French striker struck again in the 26th minute, rounding Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni after another awe-inspiring assist from Messi.

PSG continued to attack in the second half, with Achraf Hakimi narrowly missing the target and Mbappe coming tantalizingly close to securing a hat-trick. Angers, however, refused to go down without a fight.

Sada Thioub found the back of the net in the 87th minute, raising hopes of a miraculous comeback. Alas, it was not meant to be, as the indomitable Parisians held their ground, securing a hard-fought victory.

This triumph marks their 14th consecutive league win over Angers, tying their own record for consecutive victories against a single opponent in French top-flight football.

Poll : 0 votes