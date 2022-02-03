“Says it all” – Lautaro Martinez offers his opinion on Lionel Messi winning 2021 Ballon d'Or

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has given his thoughts on compatriot Lionel Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or win, attributing it to Argentina's Copa America success.

Speaking to Inter TV, the forward said:

“He is the best player in the world, he has won the Ballon d’Or seven times and that says it all. I believe that Copa America was very important for him to win the Ballon d’Or.”

The former Barcelona man won a record seventh Ballon d'Or back in November after fending off Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

For club and country in 2021 he scored 43 goals in 61 appearances, with nine of those coming in 15 appearances for Argentina.

Martinez explained how "unforgettable" winning the Copa America title felt not just to the Argentina team but to their captain in particular. He said:

“It was our dream and Messi’s dream as well. He’s been playing with the national team for a long time and it was unforgettable to lift the cup at the Maracana. It was an important target and we achieved it with a team spirit and with Messi, who is our leader."

The pair will link up later in the year when Argentina travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup hoping to build on their recent Copa America success.

Could Messi win the Ballon d'Or again?

The Argentine's 2021 victory came in controversial fashion after many had believed Robert Lewandowski was deserving of the title.

Nevertheless, it was the Argentinian forward who walked away with his seventh Balon d'Or trophy.

This season has not been all so great for him, however, since his huge transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He is currently sitting on one goal in 12 Ligue 1 appearances which is quite concerning for one of the greats.

His performances in the Champions League have been better, having scored five goals in five matches. He has put in some eye-catching performances, particularly the French side's win over tournament favorites Manchester City.

The knockout phase of the Champions League is just around the corner with PSG facing Real Madrid. The former Barcelona man will be looking to build on a season that has not quite matched the heights of his time at Camp Nou.

