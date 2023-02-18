“Scaloni doesn’t marry anyone” – Di Maria makes bold claim on whether Lionel Messi will play 2026 World Cup

Angel Di Maria recently made an interesting claim about whether Lionel Messi will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA and Mexico. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar claimed that he doesn't dream of playing in the next edition of the World Cup anymore. Di Maria, however, is willing to be present in the next Copa America.

Speaking about Messi, Di Maria claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace is the best player in history and he expects Messi to be in the squad for the next edition of the World Cup. He told ESPN Argentina (via PSG Talk):

“I no longer dream of the next World Cup, I believe in the next Copa América, I will do everything possible, but I would love to be there. Leo has to be in the next World Cup, yes or yes. He’s Leo. Seven Ballon d’Or’s, Champions League, he won everything with Barcelona. He’s the best in history.”

Di Maria, however, claimed that it's important for Lionel Messi and other Argentine players to sustain a high level in European football if they are to secure a place in the squad for the next World Cup. He said:

“It is essential to continue in Europe to reach the Copa América; otherwise, Scaloni will not take you. You have to be at 100 percent. Leo and the rest have to be at the highest level. Scaloni doesn’t marry anyone.”

Messi was the star of the show as La Albiceleste emerged triumphant in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists for Lionel Scaloni's team.

The 35-year-old was adjudged the best player of the tournament, winning the coveted Golden Ball award for the second time in his career. He previously won the award in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Lionel Messi's club side PSG are struggling at the moment

While Lionel Messi's PSG are one of the most star-studded teams in world football, the Ligue 1 giants are currently going through a rough patch. They have lost their last three matches across competitions.

The skid started with a 2-1 defeat to Olympique de Marseille in the Coup de France. A 3-1 Ligue 1 away loss to AS Monaco was followed by the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

PSG will return to action on Sunday, February 19. Superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar will have to step up if the Parisians are to end their barren run.

