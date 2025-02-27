"Scared of playing football", "Send him to play with the U21s" - Fans slam Arsenal star after their 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest

Fans were left unimpressed with Raheem Sterling's performance in Arsenal's clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The match ended in a goalless draw on February 26, at City Ground.

Raheem Sterling, who is on loan to the Gunners from Chelsea for the ongoing season, came off the bench, replacing Ethan Nwaneri in the 77th minute. During his time on the pitch, the 30-year-old made six touches and lost possession twice, with no shots on target. He also committed two fouls without winning any ground or aerial duels.

Fans took to social media and made posts criticizing Raheem Sterling for his display in Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Can we send Raheem Sterling back ASAP. WTF went wrong with him? He is so scared of playing football that when he gets the ball, he doesn't even know what the heel to do with the ball. How do u lose confidence like that, bruh!!!!!"

Another added:

"Send Raheem Sterling to play w the U21s disgraceful"

"Sterling is unbelievably useless it’s actually impressive," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Raheem Sterling hang your head in shame. goodness gracious me"

Another tweeted:

"Rather bring Neto as the winger than Sterling who has no interest in playing or even running."

"Surely the academy kids deserve a start over Sterling at this point," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Is Sterling even a player, always looking confused. Wasted resources"

While another wrote:

"Like honestly bro, at this point what has Sterling done to deserve even the garbage time minutes"

Since he arrived at the Emirates on loan from Chelsea in August last year, Raheem Sterling has started in nine out of the 21 appearances he has made for Arsenal so far. He missed five games for the Gunners due to knee problems and has registered one goal and two assists across competitions.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in PL

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on his squad's goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. During the post-match press conference, the Spanish manager expressed disappointment with the results while appreciating his players' efforts on the pitch. He said (via the club's official website):

"Very disappointing not to win it. Today, the standards were very different to the previous game; the energy, the willingness to make things happened. We certainly tried many different ways, we dominated the game apart from one spell in the second half after one or two direct free-kicks where they had something in the box and one or two giveaways that allowed them to run, apart from that nothing."

"With the amount of situations we generated, with the moments we opened them up, we lacked the final pass, the quality on that delivery and certainly more shots on target to actually win it and be more efficient," added Arteta.

Mikel Arteta's men maintained a ball possession of 65% against Nottingham Forest while having a total of 13 shots, out of which only one was on target. Arsenal created two big chances and had 30 touches in the penalty area.

