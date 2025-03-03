"Scored a freekick before Mbappe did", "Magic is incredible" - Fans react as Neymar scores brilliant freekick for Santos

Brazilian star Neymar scored a stunning freekick for Santos and sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans even took a dig at his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to score a goal from a freekick.

Following a turbulent spell in the Saudi Pro League that was marked by recurring injuries, the former Barcelona attacker returned to his native Brazil in January for a special reunion with Santos.

Since then, he's made seven appearances for the side and netted thrice. That includes his latest exploits against Bragantino, as Neymar sent one in through the crowd with a freekick from the edge of the box.

The former Barcelona man wheeled away in celebration before his teammates joined him. They eventually won the Paulista A1 game 2-0. Popular football page 433 released a video snap of the moment Neymar scored the goal on Instagram, with an interesting caption that read:

"Nothing can stop Neymar at this moment."

Here's the post:

In three hours, the post generated over 400,000 likes and garnered several comments too. Here are some of the most eye-catching reactions from the fans:

One user by the name 'kristijanercegovac' saw a chance to mock Neymar's former PSG clubmate Mbappe, who is yet to score a freekick goal in his career:

"Neymar wasnt playing for 2 years, came back and still scored a freekick before Mbappe did😂."

Another fan 'abdu_ashif_jr' hailed the player, saying there's only one thing that can stop Neymar from scoring. It read:

"Only injuries can stop him! [frozen face emoji] [fire emoji]."

Saurav Sapkota wrote:

"Form is temporary , Class is permanent [hat emoji][hands-up emoji]."

Another Instagram account by the name 'linexgomes' wrote:

"HE IS BACK! I went crazy, thanks for the video!"

Praising Neymar for his "magic", one user wrote:

"Neymar's magic is incredible."

Neymar could next be seen in action on March 29, when Santos take on Vasco da Gama.

Neymar still has plenty left in him

He might be 33 now, but Neymar is far from done. The Brazilian is starting to show colors of his older self at Santos as he returns to his best following a torrid, injury-laden spell in Saudi Arabia.

The former Barcelona man's execution with the freekick perfectly summed up the player he is. His trajectory is on the up again and should he continue in the same vein, a move to Barcelona could indeed materialize.

Neymar has been linked with a return to LaLiga with the Spanish giants, where he spent four amazing years after joining in 2013 from Santos.

