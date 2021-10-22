"Scoring the goal that won Atletico the league was priceless" - Luis Suarez thanks Rojiblancos for opening the door for him and reveals details behind unceremonious Barcelona departure

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has once again thanked Atletico Madrid for signing him last summer. The former Barcelona striker also said it was "priceless" to have scored the winning goal that helped Atletico become La Liga champions last season.

Barcelona decided to let go of Luis Suarez last summer with Juventus reported to be the favorites for his signature. However, as the Uruguayan failed to get an Italian passport, he could not join the Serie A side. That left Suarez in no man's land, as he had no future at Barcelona and no club to join.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. https://t.co/m0Q6utmimC

Atletico Madrid, however, came to the rescue at the last moment and signed him from Barcelona. Suarez went on to score 21 goals in the league, including in the 2-1 victory against Real Valladolid on the final matchday, to help the Rojiblancos win La Liga.

Speaking to ESPN about his situation, the striker said:

"At the end of the season, I stood out with Atlético [Madrid], scoring the winning goal and winning the Spanish League. This is priceless, I thank Atlético for opening the doors for me."

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez reveals Barcelona exit scenario

Luis Suarez claims Barcelona did not inform him of their decision to let him leave. Instead, he found out about it from the media. The Uruguayan said he was disappointed not to have been approached by the president of the club or the coach.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙[ @gerardromero ] | Luis Suarez: “I would like to stay in Barcelona and I would reduce my salary if I was asked.” 🎙[ @gerardromero ] | Luis Suarez: “I would like to stay in Barcelona and I would reduce my salary if I was asked.” https://t.co/j0iJsuadZJ

"I'm sorry about the way it happened. As I explained, if you have a player who has been at the club for ten years, the third best scorer, the president could have told me, or the coach, meet [with me] one day to explain the situation. It would have been better," Suarez said. "But a week before, the media already announced: 'They will tell Suárez he can leave, Suárez this, Suárez that'. So I already knew. But [when] the coach called me saying that I was no longer in his plans it hurt."

Speaking about his decision to terminate his Barcelona contract, Luis Suarez said:

"I tried to terminate the contract because the club no longer loved me and I was at an age when no one would pay for me. Everything was ready for the termination of the contract wehn the coach said he counted on me [for the game against Villarreal]."

Suarez has been in fine form this season as well, netting four times in eight league games. Atletico Madrid are currently fourth in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Edited by Arvind Sriram