"Scoring a hat-trick" - PSG fans predict 'masterclass' from Lionel Messi as he starts alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are predicting another Lionel Messi masterclass after the legendary forward was named alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack against Reims. The two sides clash at the Parc des Princes tonight (January 29), with the Parisians looking to continue their impressive form this season.

Christophe Galtier's side are top of Ligue 1, winning 15 of 19 matches. Messi has been instrumental for the Paris giants throughout the campaign. The Argentine icon has scored 13 goals and contributed 14 assists in 21 games across competitions.

He returned to the Parc des Princes earlier this month after winning the FIFA World Cup for the first time with La Abiceleste. After being awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, he carried that form into the new year. Messi scored in his return match against Angers (2-0) on January 11. However, he was part of the side that slipped up to Rennes, losing 1-0.

The 35-year-old sat out PSG's 7-0 demolition of Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France last weekend. Now that he is back in the side, many of the Parc des Princes faithful are banking on him, wreaking havoc against a Reims side who are 12th in the league.

One fan predicts that Lionel Messi will bag a hat-trick as he plays up top alongside Neymar and Mbappe. Galtier has selected the trio in his attack, with Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Carlos Soler in midfield. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Juan Bernat are in defense, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Kieran Trippier explains why PSG attacker Lionel Messi is the best player he's played against

Lionel Messi is for many the greatest player of all time. He cemented his legacy as one of the finest footballers in history by leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in December last year.

The PSG forward scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games. He was awarded the World Cup's Golden Ball trophy for his displays in Qatar. Messi's longevity and dominance for club and country has been mesmerizing.

One player he has come up against is Newcastle United's Tripper, who was at Atletico Madrid during the Argentine's last few seasons at Barcelona. The English right-back has explained why he deems Messi as his greatest opponent:

"The best player that I played against is Messi, of course. He's a magician on the pitch, you just can't get the ball off him."

Lionel Messi's twinkle toes have entertained fans throughout his illustrious career. It's not just the PSG attacker's talent on the ball; he statistically continues to wreak havoc in European football.

The former Barcelona attacker has scored 702 goals and provided 333 assists in 855 club appearances. He also holds a record of 98 goals and 55 assists in 172 international caps.

