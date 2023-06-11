Scott Carson Champions League medal: How many times has Manchester City reserve goalkeeper become UCL winner?

Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson became a two-time winner of the UEFA Champions League after the Cityzens defeated Inter Milan in this season's final by a score of 1-0.

Carson previously won it in the 2004-05 season with Liverpool. The Reds defeated AC Milan via penalties after a dramatic 120 minutes that ended 3-3. Carson, though, didn't play a minute in either of those finals.

Jerzy Dudek was in goal for Liverpool in the 2004-05 showdown. Ederson Moraes was between the sticks for City in this season's final. Coincidentally, both Carson's Champions League wins came at the iconic Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Carson is also the player with the longest gap between two UEFA Champions League wins alongside AC Milan's legendary defensive duo of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta. All three players won it 18 years apart, a competition record.

Manchester City, on the other hand, won the Champions League for the first time in their history. They also won the FA Cup and the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side became the first English team since Manchester United in 1999 to win the European treble. It was a truly record-breaking season for the Cityzens.

The Champions League win won't be the last of Scott Carson at Manchester City

Scott Carson has so far made only two appearances for Manchester City's senior team. He has kept one clean sheet for the club as well. The 37-year-old didn't make a single appearance this season.

The veteran goalkeeper, though, will still play a part in the club's future. He recently extended his contract for another season with the Cityzens. Speaking about the deal, Carson said (via Manchester City's official website):

“I’m excited to be staying at City for the 2023/24 season. I love working with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best.”

Txiki Begiristain said about the now two-time Champions League winner:

“Scott is a real asset to our squad and enjoys a close working relationship with the goalkeepers and coaches. We’re very happy he has signed a contract extension. I look forward to seeing him support his team-mates and train well to ensure he is ready to perform on the pitch when called upon.”

With Ederson Moraes and Stefan Ortega Moreno in the squad, first-team opportunities might be hard to come by for Scott Carson. However, Manchester City clearly value the player's experience.

