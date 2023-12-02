"Scrappy one last weekend" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal will defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers when the two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (December 2).

The Gunners come into this game full of confidence after smashing Lens 6-0 in a midweek Champions League fixture (November 29). However, the north London side weren't convincing last weekend against Brentford but managed to get the job done through a late Kai Havertz (89') goal (1-0, November 25).

Meanwhile, Wolves enter this tie, having lost 3-2 to Fulham on Monday (November 27). However, Gary O'Neil's men were able to snatch a last-gasp win against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break (2-1, November 11).

Addressing this fixture and predicting a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the Gunners, Lawreson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Wolves have been hard-done by and it happened yet again at Fulham. Arsenal beat Brentford in a scrappy one last weekend and then battered Lens in the Champions League. It’s all positive for them so I’ll go for Arsenal."

Mikel Arteta and Co. are currently at the top of the Premier League standings, having racked up 30 points in 13 matches. They're only one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Wolves are sitting 12th in the English top-flight, with 15 points from 13 fixtures. The club could leapfrog Chelsea, who are 10th (16 points), if they beat Arsenal on Saturday and other results go their way.

These sides met last on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign when Arteta's men dispatched Wolves 5-0.

Pundit claims Arsenal need to replace Gabriel Jesus to challenge for top honors

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Pundit Jamie O’Hara believes that Arsenal need to replace Gabriel Jesus in order to challenge for top honors. Although the former believes the ex-Manchester City star to be a wonderful player, he is fearful that the Brazilian could pick up injuries at key moments.

Already this season, Jesus has missed 10 matches across competitions due to hamstring and knee issues. He also missed 17 games for club and country last season due to injury.

Speaking after the Premier League club's 6-0 win against Lens, O’Hara told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

"The performance they put in against Lens, they are just wiping teams away really. I just think they need a striker."

“Jesus is brilliant and a fantastic player but I just think he lets you down with injuries. But if they had Ivan Toney or something they would be a lot closer to winning the league.”

The Gunners are reportedly working on a move for the aforementioned Brentford man in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Toney would prefer a move to north London amid interest from Chelsea (via Just Arsenal).

Since joining Arteta's side from Manchester City for £45 million last summer, Jesus has scored 16 goals from 46 appearances across competitions.