"Season keeps getting worse" , "We are screwed" - Chelsea fans scared they might get relegated after star's injury against Tottenham

Chelsea's dismal season shows no signs of relenting after centre-back Thiago Silva was forced off due to an injury against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their fears after seeing their defensive talisman limp off the pitch in the 19th minute.

The Blues traveled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today to play Spurs in the Premier League. Graham Potter and Co. were desperate to turn their season around after only winning two of their last 14 games in all competitions. Chelsea have an impressive 100% record away at Spurs' new stadium.

Brazil international Silva has been one of Chelsea's only consistent performers this season. However, he was replaced by Wesley Fofana after sustaining an injury, making an important interception in his box in the 19th minute.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



An early change as he's replaced by Wesley Fofana.



#TotChe Vital interception from Thiago Silva moments ago, but it's left today's skipper carrying a knock.An early change as he's replaced by Wesley Fofana. Vital interception from Thiago Silva moments ago, but it's left today's skipper carrying a knock.An early change as he's replaced by Wesley Fofana. 🔄#TotChe https://t.co/V0HOQLVU7U

Fans have conveyed their fears on Twitter:

"Thiago Silva injured you know what that means to Chelsea ??? Relegation them go go"

PHAABU 🇬🇭🦅🚀 @son_of_a_fulani

Relegation them go go Thiago Silva injured you know what that means to Chelsea ???Relegation them go go Thiago Silva injured you know what that means to Chelsea ??? Relegation them go go 😂😂😂😂

"If thiago silva injury is serious we’re actually getting relegated"

Jake Field @jakefield1 If thiago silva injury is serious we’re actually getting relegated If thiago silva injury is serious we’re actually getting relegated

"Thiago Silva injured.. seasons somehow gotten worse"

. @S7unnr Thiago Silva injured.. seasons somehow gotten worse Thiago Silva injured.. seasons somehow gotten worse

Jim @Jim_BaJ Thiago Silva injured… Chelsea’s season keeps getting worse Thiago Silva injured… Chelsea’s season keeps getting worse

Brunö Fernansh @BrunoFernanshh Thiago Silva injured? Chelsea are finished Thiago Silva injured? Chelsea are finished

avery! @footballwithave Thiago Silva off? we’re screwed Thiago Silva off? we’re screwed

Ben🌸 @BenGmHarris Thiago Silva off injured. I need this season to end now Thiago Silva off injured. I need this season to end now

Chelsea's early momentum died down following Silva's substitution. Spurs are currently (65') winning 1-0 following an Oliver Skipp goal early in the second half.

Silva's injury adds to the Blues' woes of injuries and inconsistencies. Due to this, they are currently languishing in 10th place with 31 points in the Premier League. A win against Spurs would not change their league position.

Chelsea have been plagued with injuries this season

The Blues have arguably suffered the most from injuries out of all Premier League clubs this season. At one point last month, Graham Potter had a full XI out of action at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva's injury today adds to a growing list that adds to their woes. The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping their talisman will be back on the pitch soon, especially since he signed a new contract just over two weeks ago.

Prior to their game against Crystal Palace last month, Potter addressed their injury issues. He agreed that their situation was ridiculous and attempted to find a reason for it:

“Yes, absolutely. We are looking all the time. We’re going over how they are happening and trying to evaluate the whole thing. Sometimes it’s difficult when you come in halfway through the season to know how things happened. It’s a bit of bad luck and there’s also learning for us all in terms of how we can improve.”

He added:

"The nature of them, it’s almost like there’s not even a pattern. They are different problems. It’s tricky and it’s not like we are overtraining or anything like that. It is just something we certainly need to get to the bottom of.”

Poll : 0 votes