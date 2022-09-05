"Secure the futures of our homegrown players" - John Terry names Chelsea star who should get new contract after Reece James

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Mason Mount as the next Blues player to receive a contract renewal following Reece James' new deal.

James has signed a new six-year deal with the Blues, keeping him tied to the Stamford Bridge side until 2028.

The right-back has been in impressive form for Chelsea and has become a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's side.

He has made five appearances this season, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

Terry has congratulated the English right-back on his new deal whilst claiming that Mount should be the next in line for a renewal.

The five-time Premier League winner tweeted:

"I love this (Chelsea). Congratulations (Reece James). Invest and build the squad, but also secure the futures of our homegrown players. (Mason Mount) next."

Mount has had a similar meteoric rise to that of James' during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The English attacker made his debut back in 2019 and has become a huge hit for the Blues.

He has made 166 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 30 goals whilst contributing 31 assists.

However, it has been a somewhat disappointing start to the new season for Mount.

He has made six appearances and is yet to contribute a goal or an assist with Tuchel having dropped him to the bench last weekend.

Mount did come on in the second half of the Blues' 2-1 win over West Ham United on September 3.

The former Derby County loanee has two years left on his current deal.

Chelsea will hand Mount new contract in coming weeks

Mount is set to be handed a new deal

Terry looks likely to get his wish of seeing Mount be handed a new deal, with the Evening Standard reporting that he is next in line following James' renewal.

The English attacker is alongside goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the next list of players who will be handed new deals by the Blues.

The duo's new contracts will follow James' and Armando Broja's, with the latter having also recently signed a new six-year deal.

Tuchel's side had an expensive summer of which they became the Premier League's highest ever spenders with an expenditure of £253.79 million.

They have signed the likes of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, forward Raheem Sterling, defender Wesley Fofana and left-back Marc Cucurella.

There is plenty of competition at the Bridge now and Mount will be looking over his shoulder with attacking reinforcements having been made.

