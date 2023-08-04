"Security came right away; they took me out" - Fan claims he was immediately fired from his job after getting autograph from Lionel Messi

According to La Nacion, a fan named Christian Salamanca was fired on the spot after getting a Lionel Messi autograph. Salamanca is an employee of a company contracted to clean the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

However, he was fired after getting an autograph from Messi, as the company cited that he was supposed to be working and not collecting an autograph from Messi. Speaking on the same, Salamanca said:

“He gave me his autograph. Security came right away. They took me out and fired me from my job, but it was worth every second!”

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form for MLS side Inter Miami, bagging five goals and an assist in three games. Miami have reached the Round of 16 of the ongoing Leagues Cup, with Messi scoring a brace in the 3-1 Round of 32 win over Orlando City.

Jordi Alba explains reason behind Lionel Messi recovering his form at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi had an underwhelming stint at Paris Saint-Germain, bagging 32 goals in 75 appearances across competitions. Messi, though, has been in much better form for Inter Miami since his arrival as a free agent.

Jordi Alba, who has also joined the club as a free agent, made his debut in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash against Orlando City. He explained the reason behind Messi's rejuvenated form (as per GOAL):

"He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat. It's a challenge that personally excites him a lot, and I see him very happy."

Messi and Alba connected to near perfection during their time together at Barcelona. Fans will hope that the duo can rekindle that partnership in Miami. Barca legend Sergio Busquets' presence at the MLS side could also help Messi and Alba.