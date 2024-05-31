"See how they coach, where they coach, if they coach" - Fans react as ex-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho reportedly set to join Turkish giants

Fans have taken to social media to react to the news that former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has gotten a new job.

The Portuguese tactician has recently gotten a job at Turkish Giants Fenerbahce and the popular manager’s appointment has drawn a reaction online.

Mourinho has often cut a controversial figure, with the outspoken tactician often rubbing his detractors the wrong way. The appointment in Turkey however continues a trend that sees his stock continue to drop and fans took to social media to react accordingly.

While those who adore the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid coach will wish him the best, not everyone has the same feelings. Here are a selection of posts on X about his new appointment:

One fan had a tongue-in-cheek response to the news, posting:

"See how they coach, where they coach, if they coach."

Another post said:

"Nah this down fall is crazy."

Another Mourinho detractor posted:

"The finished one."

Another post said:

"I'm sorry Jose but you are no longer that guy. We support Galatasaray now."

A final confused post asked:

"What am I waking up to?"

Jose Mourinho will hope he can return to his best in Turkey. The 'Special One' will hope he can bring special moments to the passionate fans in Turkey and prove his doubters wrong.

Jose Mourinho has revealed what he whispered to Pep Guardiola when he beat him with Inter Milan in 2010

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what he whispered to Pep Guardiola when he played him with the Nerrazurri in the Champions League in 2010. The duo played a Champions League classic that saw the Portuguese tactician best the Catalan.

Speaking to Gazetta Dello Sport, Mourinho said:

"When Sergio Busquets fell almost knocked out, I was diagonally between our bench, his [Guardiola's] and the place where Motta was sent off. 'Out of the corner of my eye I saw the Barcelona bench celebrating it as if Guardiola had already won calling Ibrahimovic to give instructions."

The Portuguese manager then walked up to Pep and whispered:

"Don't throw the party, the game is not over."

Jose Mourinho went on to win the match tie on aggregate and eventually the whole Champions League tournament. He would go on to have stints at Real Madrid, Chelsea again, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and now Fenerbahce. He will hope he can rediscover his magic touch in the ancient city of Istanbul.