“See the difference”, “So mid” - Some Liverpool fans pinpoint weakness in Ibrahima Konate despite his strong display in 2-1 win vs Everton

A number of Liverpool fans have pointed out a weakness in Ibrahima Konate's game despite his quality showing in the Merseyside derby. The Reds picked up a 2-1 win over Everton, maintaining their 100% record across all competitions so far this season.
Liverpool have shown fine form to start the 2025-26 season after their exploits in Arne Slot's first season in charge saw them win the Premier League. The Dutch tactician has implemented a number of changes to his squad this term, but his choice of central defenders has remained constant.
Konate was named in the starting XI alongside captain Virgil van Dijk for a fifth league game with the Toffees paying a visit to Anfield. Both men delivered quality displays at the back for the Reds, but their fans noticed a flaw in the game of France international Konate. Some of them took to X to share their mixed observations with regards to Konate.
A fan rued a missed chance, pointing out that van Dijk would have scored it.
"Konate is so mid at header. VVD would have buried that", they posted.
Another fan praised the defender for a good display.
"konate has been an absolute rock today. #LIVEVE", they wrote.
A fan pointed out the difference between Konate's and van Dijk's clearances.
"See the difference between Konate headed clearances and Virgil's", they wrote.
Another fan had words of praise for the France international.
"I love Konate. To come back from all the criticisms (mine included😂😂) and perform this way is absolutely fantastic.", they posted.
A fan pointed out the defender's aerial weakness.
"Why has Konate become so poor aerially? Never seems comfortable winning his duels", they complained.
Another fan complained of his lack of goalscoring threat from headers.
"Konate one headed goal out of 400 attempts challenge", they wrote.
A fan praised the defender for his derby day performance.
"Konate was unbelievable today", they posted.
Ibrahima Konate was on the pitch for the entirety of the game at Anfield, completing 84% of his passes during the clash. He registered eight clearances, two recoveries and one block, and won two of four ground duels. He was very dominant in the air, winning seven of eight aerial duels in the game.
Liverpool extend perfect record with Merseyside derby win
Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season by registering a 2-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield. The Reds claimed their fifth win in five league games, keeping them comfortably atop the Premier League table.
Arne Slot's side took just ten minutes to open the scoring, as Mohamed Salah teed up Ryan Gravenberch to score his second of the season. The Reds doubled their advantage in the 29th minute, with Gravenberch setting up Hugo Ekitike to score their second of the game.
Everton scored just shy of the hour mark to set up a tense finale, with Idrissa Gana Gueye firing home following a pass from Iliman Ndiaye. The Toffees pushed for a leveller but were met with a resolute Liverpool backline who ensured that they left empty-handed.