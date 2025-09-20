“See the difference”, “So mid” - Some Liverpool fans pinpoint weakness in Ibrahima Konate despite his strong display in 2-1 win vs Everton

A number of Liverpool fans have pointed out a weakness in Ibrahima Konate's game despite his quality showing in the Merseyside derby. The Reds picked up a 2-1 win over Everton, maintaining their 100% record across all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool have shown fine form to start the 2025-26 season after their exploits in Arne Slot's first season in charge saw them win the Premier League. The Dutch tactician has implemented a number of changes to his squad this term, but his choice of central defenders has remained constant.

Konate was named in the starting XI alongside captain Virgil van Dijk for a fifth league game with the Toffees paying a visit to Anfield. Both men delivered quality displays at the back for the Reds, but their fans noticed a flaw in the game of France international Konate. Some of them took to X to share their mixed observations with regards to Konate.

A fan rued a missed chance, pointing out that van Dijk would have scored it.

Steven Slot @Stevethekop Konate is so mid at header. VVD would have buried that

"Konate is so mid at header. VVD would have buried that"

Another fan praised the defender for a good display.

Chandima🧃 @chanbandara94 konate has been an absolute rock today. #LIVEVE

"konate has been an absolute rock today. #LIVEVE"

A fan pointed out the difference between Konate's and van Dijk's clearances.

Joseph Cousins @JCuzzy1 See the difference between Konate headed clearances and Virgil's

"See the difference between Konate headed clearances and Virgil's"

Another fan had words of praise for the France international.

LannisterDuSud🇨🇲👨🏾‍⚕️ @MbaWesleyy I love Konate. To come back from all the criticisms (mine included😂😂) and perform this way is absolutely fantastic.

"I love Konate. To come back from all the criticisms (mine included😂😂) and perform this way is absolutely fantastic."

A fan pointed out the defender's aerial weakness.

Ash @Ash_LFC7 Why has Konate become so poor aerially? Never seems comfortable winning his duels. #lfc #liveve

"Why has Konate become so poor aerially? Never seems comfortable winning his duels"

Another fan complained of his lack of goalscoring threat from headers.

mou 🔴 #20Times @endmeslime Konate one headed goal out of 400 attempts challenge

"Konate one headed goal out of 400 attempts challenge"

A fan praised the defender for his derby day performance.

LFCJ @NOTLFCJ__ Konate was unbelievable today

"Konate was unbelievable today"

Ibrahima Konate was on the pitch for the entirety of the game at Anfield, completing 84% of his passes during the clash. He registered eight clearances, two recoveries and one block, and won two of four ground duels. He was very dominant in the air, winning seven of eight aerial duels in the game.

Liverpool extend perfect record with Merseyside derby win

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season by registering a 2-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield. The Reds claimed their fifth win in five league games, keeping them comfortably atop the Premier League table.

Arne Slot's side took just ten minutes to open the scoring, as Mohamed Salah teed up Ryan Gravenberch to score his second of the season. The Reds doubled their advantage in the 29th minute, with Gravenberch setting up Hugo Ekitike to score their second of the game.

Everton scored just shy of the hour mark to set up a tense finale, with Idrissa Gana Gueye firing home following a pass from Iliman Ndiaye. The Toffees pushed for a leveller but were met with a resolute Liverpool backline who ensured that they left empty-handed.

