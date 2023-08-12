“See the endless love”, “We are waiting for you” – Sergio Ramos told to join only one club as fans make special demand to wife Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos' wife, Pilar Rubio recently took to Instagram to upload a series of snaps of her family. Consequently, instead of affectionate reactions, the post met with comments from fans convincing her husband, the legendary defender to join a new club.

In June, Sergio Ramos played his last match for French Champions Paris Saint-Germain. He joined Les Parisiens in the summer of 2021 after spending 16 years at Real Madrid. Consequently, after failing on the European stage again, Paris Saint-Germain are going through a significant transformation under former Spain boss, Luis Enrique.

Lionel Messi also left Parc des Princes earlier this summer to join David Beckham's Inter Miami while Kylian Mbappe has also been listed by the French Champions on the market. Moreover, Neymar has also been talking about leaving PSG.

Hence, as the legendary defender is currently a free agent, and fans are trying to convince him to join Turkish champions, Galatasaray. Recently, Sergio Ramos' wife, Pilar Rubio took to Instagram to upload a picture with her kids.

In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying quality family time with her children as Rubio also mentioned her husband in the caption.

"Summer afternoons with the loved ones" Pilar Rubio captioned the post on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid captain is yet to make official comments on his future as a football player. Hence, Galatasaray fans bombarded the comments section of Pilar Rubio's loss with "Come to Galatasaray".

Here are a few of the comments:

Comments on Rubio's Instagram post

Despite all the interest ignited by the fans of the Turkish side, according to a few reports, Ramos has become a target of Saudi Pro League as well as Major League Soccer clubs.

When did Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio get married?

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio met for the first time in a Spanish celebrity talk show, ‘Se lo que hicisteis'. The Spaniard also revealed that he dreamed about going on her show.

However, they finally got together when Ramos took the first step forward by contacting the TV presenter via SMS. The pair started dating in 2012 when the Spanish defender was 26 years old. The couple was also pictured together in the 2013 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Hence, the happy pair got engaged in July of 2018, and eventually, in 2019, they tied the knot in Ramos’ hometown of Seville. The couple also has four kids together, their names are Sergio Jr, Marco, Alejandro, and Maximo.