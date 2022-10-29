"See where I am on call-up day" - Chelsea star ready to fight until the end to make World Cup squad

England and Chelsea right-back Reece James is in a race to regain fitness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old remains hopeful of making the England squad despite being sidelined with a knee injury.

James is in braces and reliant on crutches currently and is well aware that he will need a miracle to recover in time for the tournament. He sustained the injury during Chelsea's UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against AC Milan.

Chelsea's Reece James admits making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be tough

In an interview with The Sun, James opened up on his injury problem and insisted that he won't rule himself out of the World Cup just yet. He said:

"I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages. I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day.

“The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup.

"It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter believes that James is likely to miss eight weeks on the sidelines owing to his injury.

James, who was tipped to be the first-choice right wing-back for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealed that he is trying his best to regain fitness. He said:

“It is going to be very tough. It is an injury which could take a long time and it came at an awkward period but I am trying my best and hopefully it is possible and if it is not, I know I tried everything.”

James also said that he will start training in a swimming pool before he starts running again.

“I am trying to be positive. I am not not sure how long this injury will take. I am not in pain. But if I try to speed it up, it might be a bit of a risk. I am trying hard every day to improve and make it right and get fit as soon as possible.

“You are more gutted in the early stages of the injury and then you have to get your head around it."

He added:

“I don’t know when I will be able to run again. I ask that question every day but the medical team do not give many answers. You don’t go from walking to running. That is a difficult thing about injuries — you have to do it in stages, so I have to start running in the pool first.

“Hopefully, this will be in the coming days. Each day, I come in and get assessed and then I go on electric machines and receive therapy. I go to the gym and the pool. After that, more treatment.”

James had been in good form for Chelsea prior to picking up the injury. He had got off to a promising start to the 2022-23 season and was one of the Blues' best players in the opening stages of the new campaign.

In 11 appearances across all competitions so far for Chelsea this season, James has scored two goals and provided two assists. If the young right-back does not recover from his injury in time, Southgate will be force to deploy one of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank.

