“See you next season if Ronaldo stays”, “No viewership” – Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr’s final league game this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is not a part of the Al-Nassr side for the team's final Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh on May 31. Fans on Twitter reacted to the 38-year-old missing the game.

Ronaldo suffered a muscle injury in Al-Nassr's previous game against Ettifaq. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Luis Gustavo scoring the goal for interim manager Dinko Jelicic's team. As a result of the draw, the Riyadh-based side's title charge ended as Al-Ittihad were crowned the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Portuguese forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists since his debut for the club in January. His absence against Al Fateh could be a big blow for Jelicic's side.

Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are leading Al-Nassr's attack in Ronaldo's absence. Fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"No Ronaldo. No viewership."

Another claimed:

"5000 viewers this time, see you next season if Ronaldo stays."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr's final league game of the season:

Jorge Mendes recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his Manchester United contract in November 2022. According to L'Equipe, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted his agent, Jorge Mendes, to set up a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

The super agent, though, was unable to make such a transfer happen, which fractured his relationship with the forward. They parted ways after a long association.

Mendes recently addressed Ronaldo's move to the Middle-East. He said on the CNID Gala (via Record Portugal):

"Cristiano is where he is. That's life. He's in Arabia and we should all be super grateful to Cristiano for everything he's done for football and for Portugal. He's Portugal's greatest ambassador ever."

Mendes was alongside Ronaldo for the majority of his career. He was the player's agent when he moved from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003. Despite their spit, he still holds the legendary attacker in the highest of regards.

