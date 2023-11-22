"See you at Old Trafford soon" - Manchester United star Harry Maguire reacts after Ghanaian MP apologizes for mocking the Red Devils star

Harry Maguire gave a brilliant response to Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo after he apologized for his past comments mocking the Manchester United defender.

Adongo had previously ridiculed Maguire during a difficult spell for the veteran center-back. The 30-year-old was helping England reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals but was struggling for the Red Devils.

The Ghanaian used Maguire as part of his accusation of the New Patriotic Party mishandling the economy. He said (via The Mirror):

"He (Maguire) became the biggest threat at the center of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them."

However, Adongo has now offered an apology to the Manchester United defender, who he deems a 'transformational footballer'. He said while in parliament on Wednesday (November 22) [via GOAL]:

"Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire... Today, Maguire has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United. Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United.”

Harry Maguire responded to Adongo's apology with a post on X (formerly Twitter). The England international accepted the apology and even offered the Ghanian MP a trip to Old Trafford:

"MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon."

Expand Tweet

The United defender has turned a corner this season and re-earned his place in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup. He's made 11 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and helping his side keep four clean sheets.

Manchester United Harry Maguire is proud of how he acted amid mass criticism

Harry Maguire showed fighting spirit during nightmare spell.

Harry Maguire has become somewhat of a scapegoat during Manchester United's difficult stages. The English defender has been mocked by fans and also the media over the past year.

The former Leicester City's £80 million move to Old Trafford in 2019 made him the world's most expensive defender. That fee has been somewhat of a burden on the Englishman.

However, Maguire didn't let the constant ridicule get to him and worked on getting himself back into Ten Hag's plans. He touched on this after scoring the winner in United's 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen in October (via TNT Sports):

"The fans singing my name? It is amazing. When you are not on your game it gets picked up, but I am really proud and pleased how I have acted over this six to 12 months."

Many expected Maguire to leave the Red Devils in the summer after he was stripped of the club's captaincy. West Ham United agreed on a £30 million deal for the center-back but he claims the transfer collapsed.