“See you outside, I’m trembling with fear” – Sergio Ramos’ heated conversation with Rudiger comes to light after Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos got into a heated exchange with Antonio Rudiger as Sevilla and Real Madrid played against each other in La Liga last Saturday.

Ramos is a Real Madrid legend. He enjoyed an extremely illustrious stint at Real Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and five La Liga titles among various other honours during his 16-year stint at the club.

The former Spanish international returned to his childhood club Sevilla this summer. Ramos was in action as the Andalusians played hosts to Real Madrid this past weekend.

The match which marked the first time Ramos had played against Real Madrid since leaving the club in 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw. But the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan bore witness to some intense moments during the game.

Ramos was characteristically belligerent for his side and tensions peaked as he locked horns with his Real Madrid counterpart Rudiger in the 42nd minute of the game. The Spaniard grabbed the German by his mouth before proceeding to pull his cheeks. A war of words ensued between the two centre-backs subsequently.

During the exchange, Ramos was seen saying:

“See you outside… look, I’m trembling with fear.”

To this, Rudiger replied:

“See you there.”

Sergio Ramos and Rudiger hug it out after Real Madrid and Sevilla settle for a draw

Although the exchange seemed rather unsavoury, it all ended amicably after the final whistle was blown. Rudiger and Ramos were seen hugging it out on the pitch after the game ended 1-1 with Dani Carvajal's strike for Los Blancos cancelling out a David Alaba own-goal.

Ramos had admitted earlier this year that leaving Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain was difficult for him. Speaking to UEFA's official website in February, he said:

“Leaving Real Madrid was obviously a very big change. My goal is always to continue winning. I won a lot with Real Madrid, but I thought this was a good opportunity for a change of scenery … to try to help a team like PSG.

He also said:

"Everything was very difficult at first. You have to find a home and settle down, especially when you come with a family, with four kids. The process was a bit tough at first, but everything has worked out.”