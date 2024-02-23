"See you soon" - Sparta Praha make social media post as they get set to face Liverpool in Europa League Round of 16 fixture

Sparta Praha recently replied to Liverpool's social media post, where the Reds announced that they will be facing the Czech First League side in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Round of 16 fixtures as well as the dates for the further knockout stage for the Europa League matches was announced on Friday's draw made at UEFA headquarters.

The Reds will be facing the Czech First League side in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7 (Thursday). As soon as the announcement was made by FIFA, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Liverpool also uploaded the post. After the post was uploaded, Sparta Praha sent their reply:

"See you soon, @LFC"

Liverpool are currently on the top spot in the Premier League with 60 points after 26 matches. Next up, the Reds will face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at the Wembley Stadium on February 25 (Sunday).

Liverpool interested in signing 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder: Report

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing English defender Levi Colwill from Chelsea, as per 90min. According to the aforementioned report, the Reds are looking forward to a long-term replacement for both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

As a result, the Merseyside club has joined the pursuit of signing the 20-year-old. Colwill is an academy product of Chelsea, who was previously loaned to Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town. This season, he has made 29 appearances for the Blues.

Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino might be looking forward to Colwill taking the place of Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, who is already 39 years old. On Sunday, the Blues will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup.