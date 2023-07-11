"See you in the streets of London" – Jurrien Timber's brother leaks Arsenal move in now-deleted Instagram photo

Jurrien Timber's brother, Shamier, has apparently leaked the Ajax star's impending summer switch to Arsenal by posting a photo on Instagram.

Timber, 22, has been a hot topic of speculation since the end of the last term. He is set to be announced as a new Gunners player in a transfer worth up to £38 million in the next few days, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, Shamier recently caused a stir on social media by sharing an image of a farewell party for his brother on Instagram. Subsequently, he removed the picture, which had a cardboard cutout of the defender.

The cardboard cutout stood in front of a message which read:

"Jurrien's goodbye party. See you in the streets of London."

Since making his professional debut for Ajax in 2020, the Netherlands international has helped them lift three trophies so far. He has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 121 games for his boyhood team.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have snapped up Kai Havertz in a deal worth up to £65 million from Chelsea so far this summer. They are also expected to finalise Declan Rice's £105 million signing from West Ham United.

The Gunners are currently in the process of strengthening their side to prepare for their first UEFA Champions League night in over six years.

Former Ajax star opines on Jurrien Timber's potential switch to Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal

Ajax great Urby Emanuelson has claimed that Jurrien Timber will be a success at the 13-time English champions. He told Football Transfers:

"I know that the Timber family is very good at planning the careers of the brothers. I would choose Arsenal. Why? Because they treat young players well there. If you see how they deal with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka, they have been allowed to make mistakes and made important at the same time."

Showering praise on the versatile centre-back, Emanuelson continued:

"Jurrien has the potential to reach the absolute top over the course of time. That's why Arsenal would be a step up for him as they are currently growing and they will build on that under Mikel Arteta."

Timber, who is known for his physical attributes and ball-playing ability, could be a fine signing for Arsenal. He would provide solid competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence.

On the other hand, the right-footed player could also step in as a make-shift right-back should the need arise for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

