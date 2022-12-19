“See if he wants to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday” – Alan Shearer urges Newcastle to sign Argentina star who shined at FIFA World Cup

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed Newcastle United to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on the back of a stellar FIFA World Cup campaign. Shearer hilariously urged Newcastle to enquire whether or not Fernandez would like to play in their EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Tuesday night (21 December).

The Benfica midfielder started the first two of Argentina’s matches on the bench before finally being thrust into the XI in the third Group C match against Poland. The 21-year-old was a mainstay in Lionel Scaloni’s team for the remainder of the tournament and produced a stellar performance in their win over France in Sunday’s final (18 December).

B/R Football @brfootball Enzo Fernández wins Young Player of the Tournament Enzo Fernández wins Young Player of the Tournament 👏🇦🇷 https://t.co/t4tGFSgiOj

After seeing Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time), the Newcastle United legend urged his old club to go for the Benfica man. When asked whether or not he would like to see Fernandez in Magpies’ colors, Shearer responded (via The Boot Room):

“Absolutely, yes. See if he wants to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday.”

Magpies’ potential pursuit of the midfielder is unlikely to be straightforward. Argentinian outlet La Capital recently linked Fernandez with a move to Liverpool, claiming that the Reds had already reached a pre-agreement with him ahead of a possible move in the summer.

Fernandez, who scored a goal and claimed an assist at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament award on Sunday. According to 90min, Fernandez has a £103 million release clause in his contract, and Benfica are unlikely to settle for anything less. His current contract with Benfica expires in June 2027.

Enzo Fernandez’s performance in 2022 FIFA World Cup final could entice Newcastle United

Despite being only 21, Enzo Fernandez showed immense maturity in Argentina’s colors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Against France, in what was the biggest match of his career, he exhibited unmatched calm, something even the most experienced players struggle with.

Playing the whole 120 minutes, Fernandez created a chance, completed 77 passes (85% accuracy), made seven passes into the final third, and won seven of 10 attempted tackles. Without him, La Albiceleste would have had a difficult time keeping France’s excellent midfield at bay.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Enzo Fernández led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15). Blessed. 1 - Enzo Fernández led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15). Blessed. https://t.co/lm03PdjnWM

Newcastle United, who are currently third in the Premier League standings, have plenty of gifted players at their disposal. Fernandez has the potential to be their crowned jewel. Granted Eddie Howe manages to offer Fernandez his preferred role, it would probably be wise for Newcastle to break the bank for the midfielder.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes