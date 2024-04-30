Fans expressed disappointment with Bayern Munich's starting XI for their clash against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians have gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka at the base of midfield with Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller further forward. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have Toni Kroos, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde in theirs.

Fans took their complaints to social media and made posts criticizing Thomas Tuchel's lineup, especially when the Champions League is Bayern Munich's only hope of winning silverware this season. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"We have Laimer and goretzka they have valverde Kroos Tchouameni and Jude"

Another added:

"Laimer and Goretzka in midfield. Odin be with us."

"Davies not starting is insane. Vinicius is about to cook," chimed in another fan.

One user said:

"Why Müller instead of guerreiro? I dont understand"

Another said:

"I don’t know why muller is starting, tho he has experience but we need pace in this game"

"Laimer - Goretzka aint a serious pivot," added another.

One account wrote:

"That back line could definitely get caught. Laimer’s probably going to have to cover some ground."

While another wrote:

"Don't let us down"

The European giants have faced each other 26 times in the past, with Real Madrid winning 12 and Bayern Munich winning 11. Three matches ended in draws.

Bayern Munich boss claimed Serge Gnabry will score in the UCL semi-final

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel expressed confidence that forward Serge Gnabry will score against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final clash.

Ahead of the first leg, Tuchel told reporters (via Madrid Universal):

"Gnabry is going to score against Real Madrid. I don't know how I know, but it's going to happen."

The 28-year-old forward has had an injury-riddled season, making only 17 appearances across competitions and contributing with five goals and one assist.

Speaking about the Bavarians' chances of winning against Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel said:

"The semi-final already feels a bit like the final. My approach is to line up like a final. We want to get to Wembley and win there. We are ready, we have a lot of confidence. It was important to beat Arsenal. Now the next step is against Real Madrid."

The second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League is slated for May 8, at Los Blancos' home ground, Santiago Bernabeu.