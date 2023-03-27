“Seeing them now with the three stars, it’s great” – Lionel Messi reacts as he receives special FIFA World Cup delivery 

Lionel Messi recently posted a video on Instagram of him receiving the boots he wore in the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Adidas. The Argentine superstar, who won the World Cup in Qatar with La Albiceleste in emphatic fashion, reacted to the special delivery that had three stars printed on it.

The 35-year-old said:

“These are the boots I wore in the World Cup, in which we were lucky enough to get it, and well seeing them now with the three stars, it’s great."

Lionel Messi had an exceptional campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Barcelona forward racked up seven goals and three assists in the tournament and put in some incredible performances for Argentina.

La Albiceleste completely turned their form around after their 2-1 loss in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Lionel Scaloni's side secured a victory in every single encounter following the defeat, including wins over tough competition like the Netherlands and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

Lionel Messi managed to get his name on the scoresheet in every single one of Argentina's fixtures except one (against Poland). He won a record-second Golden Ball award for his exploits in Qatar, the first being in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he helped Argentina finish runners-up.

Messi's best performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came in the final against France, a team that included his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine captain bagged a brace in the encounter and converted his penalty in the shootout as well to guide his side to their third ever World Cup win.

"We all know the quality he has" - Real Madrid legend says Lionel Messi is the toughest opponent he's ever faced

Real Madrid legend Marcelo claimed that Lionel Messi is the toughest opponent he has ever faced. The Brazilian left-back lavished praise on the Argentine superstar and reflected on the iconic El Clasicos he faced off against Messi in.

Marcelo said (via GOAL):

“Lionel Messi is incredible, the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. We all know the quality he has even now, aged 35, and before it was the same. El Clasico has always been one of the best games to watch and play. I was lucky enough to have featured in one of the best eras of Clasicos. But it wasn’t just Messi, there were other players who were also incredible.”

Messi has registered 23 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, scoring 13 goals and providing as many assists.

The Argentine ace has also bagged four goals and four assists in seven UEFA Champions League appearances for the French giants this term.

