"Seeing a player of that caliber with so much humbleness and respect" - Giorgio Chiellini claims he was 'fortunate' to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has said that he was lucky to play with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A giants.

Chiellini, 39, is a bonafide Bianconeri legend, having spent 17 glorious seasons. He appeared in 561 games across competitions, contributing 36 goals and 26 assists and winning a plethora of titles, including nine straight Serie A titles.

The veteran defender played three seasons together in Turin, from 2018 to 2021, with Ronaldo. The two played 57 games together, with Chiellini assisting two of Ronaldo's 101 goals scored during their three-season stint in Turin.

Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game, Ronaldo has a work ethic that's second to none. Lauding the current Al-Nassr forward for his humility and respect for his teammates, Chiellini said (as per Classic Shirts via Forza Juventus):

"I was so fortunate to play with him. Seeing a player of that caliber with so much humbleness and respect for everyone was something beautiful. He never missed a team dinner."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo had a productive three-season spell with the Bianconeri, bagging 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games across competitions, winning five titles, including two Serie A honours.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this year?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is two months away from turning 39 but is showing little signs of slowing down. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a spectacular year for club and country.

Since joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December last year, the 38-year-old has racked up an impressive haul of 40 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. That includes 20 goals and 10 assists this season.

Ronaldo has also been on fire for Portugal, dazzling in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign. In nine games, the Selecao captain led from the front with 10 goals and two assists. The haul includes braces against Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His strike in Al-Nassr's 5-2 King's Cup quarterfinal win at Al-Shabab on Monday (December 11) was his 50th goal for club and country in 2023. Only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has notched up that tally this year.