"Seeing him starting in big '25 is wild", "On ropes already" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Athletic Club clash

Fans have reacted to centre-back Victor Lindelof's inclusion in Manchester United's starting XI to face Athletic Club at home in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg. The Red Devils lead the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side scored three times without reply against a 10-man Athletic Club in the first leg in Spain last week, with all three goals coming in the first half. After Casemiro's 30th-minute opener, captain Bruno Fernandes doubled the visitors' advantage after Dani Vivian saw red for Athletic. Fernandes scored again on the cusp of half-time to end the game as a contest.

Despite having one foot in the final, Amorim named an unchanged XI as he looks to seal the deal without any hiccups at Old Trafford. However, fans aren't pleased to see Lindelof starting against the La Liga side.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One tweeted:

"Seeing Lindelof starting in big 25 is wild"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Brev what is Lindelof doing in there?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrote:

"What is Lindelof doing in thata line-up ffs?'

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Lindelof? I'm on ropes already."

"Lindelof is starting. Yeah, it's wraps," wrote another.

One fan wrote:

"Lindelof terrifies me. Surely Shaw would be a better bet."

Lindelof, 30, has played just 21 times across competitions this season, starting 10. Three of those starts have come in the Europa League, where his last one came in the first leg at Bilbao last week. The Sweden international is out of contract at the end of the season and is widely expected to leave.

Ad

"We are thinking about winning the game" - Manchester United boss previews Athletic clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's side have a healthy lead in their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie with Athletic Club. But considering the kind of season the club have had, the Portuguese boss knows that progress isn't guaranteed.

Ad

Set for one of their worst finishes in Premier League history, the Red Devils are a lowly 15th in the standings with three games, going winless in six, losing four, including 4-3 at Brenford last weekend.

Nevertheless, with a possible Europa League title to end a largely dismal season, Amorim said (as per the club's website):

"If you look at our season, anything is possible. We have to understand that one goal can change everything, the momentum of the game, one sent off, you saw it one week ago.

Ad

"So, we are prepared to fight to win the game, not thinking about the result (of the tie). Of course, that matters, in the way we are going to do things, especially in the start of the game, but we are thinking about winning the game."

As Manchester United seek a sixth European title, history is with them, as no team in 134 European games have failed to advance after winning the first leg away by at least three goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More