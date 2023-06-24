"Seems to me to be a lack of respect for the profession" - PSG star's agent slams Kylian Mbappe's mother after she opened football agency

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi's agent has slammed Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari for opening a football agency. Hakimi and Mbappe are close friends and are also teammates at the Parisians.

The Moroccan full-back's agent, Alejandro Camano, though, dismissed the chances of Hakimi potentially being represented by Lamari. Camano said (via RMC Sport):

"We are surprised that the one and only fact of being the mother of an important player allows her to interfere in the market. He has been convinced of the project for many years, and he has a friendly relationship with Kylian that we respect."

Despite acknowledging that Mbappe and Hakimi share a very friendly relationship, Camano pointed out that asking Hakimi to join the agency is not a logical ask. He added:

"Being a player's mother is not enough. It seems to me to be a lack of respect for the profession. There are great agents who deal in a very tough and very difficult market.... We think that's wrong that there is no chance (of Hakimi joining Mbappe's mother)."

Camano also said that Mbappe is the only known player who's a part of Lamari's agency. Hence, it doesn't make much sense for a player of Hakimi's caliber to ditch his current organisation to join Lamari's company. Camano added:

"Its importance on the market is nil. It has no experience, no operation carried out. It is unthinkable that someone like Achraf could have been sensitive to this."

Camano said that he has no ill will towards Lamari. However, he added that Mbappe's mother showed lack of respect to the profession:

"I have nothing to say to Fayza Lamari. I can greet her, show her my respect and congratulate her on the son she has. But nothing more. I wish her a long road in the world of agents."

He added:

"I hope she can have the best players, but I ask for respect for the profession, for those of us who have been in this profession for years. I wish her the best, but in the case of Ashraf, it will not be possible."

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are close friends off the pitch. They're also two of PSG's best players. However, both players have been linked with a summer move away.

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a summer departure. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Hakimi, meanwhile, has been linked with a Premier League giants Manchester City.

