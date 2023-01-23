"Seems like it’s a nightmare" - Dani Alves' ex-wife defends Barcelona legend over alleged sexual assault charges

Dana Dinorah, the ex-wife of Barcelona legend Dani Alves, has come out to defend the former Blaugrana right-back following his arrest by the police over allegations of sexual assault.

Dani Alves was arrested by the Catalan police on Friday, January 20, 2022, shortly after news emerged that he had assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona. The Brazilian has since been in police custody and his ex-wife has explained that she and the player's family have been unable to reach out to him.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @partidazocope Dani Alves has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub. Dani Alves has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.— @partidazocope https://t.co/7o7AKkcrq0

“I have not had access to him," Dinorah said on the Spanish channel Telecinco, as quoted by Marca. "I know he is sad, but he is fine and I will do whatever it takes to help him.

"It is a shock and for my children, who are teenagers, and they are having a very bad time. His family is overwhelmed because they want to see him and they can’t access him. His lawyer tells me he’s working on the case.”

According to Al Jazeera, the victim told the police that the former Barcelona star touched her under her underwear without her consent at the nightclub on December 30. The woman then reported the incident to the nightclub’s security staff, who then alerted the police, leading to the player's arrest.

Despite the allegations, however, Dinorah insists that her ex-husband would never do such a thing. She also explained that all that's happening looks like a nightmare to her.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport The woman who is accusing Dani Alves for sexual assault claims that he slapped and raped her in a nightclub bathroom. The woman who is accusing Dani Alves for sexual assault claims that he slapped and raped her in a nightclub bathroom.— @sport https://t.co/YGcfZPMfCL

“Dani would never, ever, ever do this. Never. I’m telling you because I’ve known him for 22 years and I’ve been married to him for ten. It seems like it’s a nightmare and that it’s not [really] happening.” she said.

It is worth noting that Dani Alves' contract with Liga MX side Pumas has been terminated amid the ongoing scandal. It remains to be seen how things will develop going forward.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez apologizes after landing in trouble for defending Dani Alves

Barca manager - Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi came out in support of Dani Alves while speaking after his side's 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

He said:

“I am surprised, impacted, and a bit in a state of shock knowing Dani Alves. And then it is a matter of justice and it will dictate [what happens]. I feel very bad for him. I’m surprised.”

Those words didn't sit well with many and have led to a wave of criticism in Spain. This has forced the tactician to review his comments and make adjustments while talking with Sport on Sunday evening.

“What I said about Alves was misinterpreted, perhaps I was not strong enough. I ignored the victim, all these acts must be condemned, whether Dani or anyone else does it," he said. "I apologize, it was unfortunate.”

“It is a very tough subject, but I forgot to talk about the victims. All these types of acts must be condemned, both in gender violence and in rapes,” Xavi explained to Sport on Sunday evening," he added.

Now without a club following the termination of his contract, it remains to be seen what the outcome of Alves' arrest is.

Poll : 0 votes