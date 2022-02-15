"Seems like the right fit" - James Redknapp says reported Arsenal target should stay at Manchester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Raheem Sterling should stay at Manchester City despite being a transfer target of Arsenal. The England international scored a hat-trick in City's 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City last weekend.

Since his move to City from Liverpool in 2015, Sterling has scored 122 goals in 322 appearances across competitions. He endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, scoring only 14 goals in 49 appearances across competitions.

However, he rediscovered his mojo while on international duty with England at Euro 2020, scoring three goals. Sterling has continued his good form this season, scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances for City.

Redknapp has heaped praise on Sterling, saying he and City are 'the right fit'.

"He's fundamental (to how Man City play). If you look at where he can go, he will have options to go anywhere. But the lure of Real Madrid and Barcelona isn't quite what it was, if they can afford him. For him to be there (City) seems like the right fit. I think only Messi and Aguero have scored more goals under Guardiola as a manager," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"He scores so many goals. His movement and desire. Getting into areas, just to get tap-ins like he does. He doesn't score that many goals that get you off your seat. But he knows where the goal is, so difficult to defend against. A nightmare to defender against."

Sterling has helped Manchester City win three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and a FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a top-quality forward after parting ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are plotting a shock move for Sterling.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Raheem Sterling would prefer to join Arsenal over Barcelona if he decided to leave Manchester City.



(Source: TransferMarketWeb) Raheem Sterling would prefer to join Arsenal over Barcelona if he decided to leave Manchester City.(Source: TransferMarketWeb) 🚨 Raheem Sterling would prefer to join Arsenal over Barcelona if he decided to leave Manchester City. (Source: TransferMarketWeb) https://t.co/MQr1Criq6n

Arsenal likely to target an out-and-out striker rather than Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton - Premier League

Despite being deployed as a No.9 on several occasions by Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling prefers to play on the wings.

Arsenal possess high-quality wingers in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who are seen as the future of the club. So the arrival of Sterling could hamper their development.

The Gunners are desperately short of strikers. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the only two recognised strikers in the squad at the moment. However, the duo's contracts run out this summer.

Arteta is, therefore, likely to prioritise the signing of an out-and-out striker in the summer. According to The Mirror, the Gunners are lining up a move for Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international has scored just thrice across competitions this season, though.

Edited by Bhargav