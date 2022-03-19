“Seems to be really difficult” – Former Chelsea star reacts to the club's ownership situation

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has expressed concerns about the ongoing ownership conundrum at the club. He has hoped that the situation would be sorted as quickly as possible.

Tomori left the Blues in the summer window of 2021 in search of regular playing time. Within doing so, the Englishman joined Italian giants AC Milan and has become an integral part of Stefano Pioli's side thanks to his consistent performances.

Although the centre-half has departed the London club, he has voiced his worry for the situation at the club post Roman Abramovich receiving sanctions from the UK government.

Speaking to Gazzetta, Tomori commented on the recent goings on at Chelsea (via Fabrizio Romano).

“I’m super happy with AC Milan, the group here is amazing. The Chelsea situation seems to be really difficult - with many people in the club suffering”

“I hope that decisions will be made as soon as possible to help the club”

Tomori has enjoyed a lot of success since leaving London and some believe that the young centre-back should've got an England call-up ahead of Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings.

He has started all but one of the 22 Serie A games he has played and his contributions have helped Milan reach the top of the table, three points ahead of second-placed Napoli.

Who will be Chelsea's next owner?

With owner Roman Abramovic forced to sell the club last month, multiple bidders have proposed offers to the Russian. The deadline was Friday, 18 March, and around 27 bidders were linked with the club.

Although all of these parties have shown an interest in buying the football club, it's ultimately down to Mr. Abramovic to make the final decision and see who his successor will be. The Russian oligarch has to reduce the list from 27 to only three potential buyers.

As per the latest report from Football London, a consortium led by Todd Boehly (part-owner of the LA Dodgers) is one of the favorites to buy the club. The Ricketts family and Nick Candy have also submitted their bids, with the latter making a bid of £2 billion as per a Firstpost report. Fans are anxiously waiting to find out the next person at the helm of the club's affairs.

Whichever group wins the bid will have a massive task at hand to continue Chelsea's legacy created in the 21st century. New ideas and philosophy are definitely bound to ruffle a few feathers, but the Blues faithful will hope that on-field performances and subsequent achievements do not get affected by them.

