“Seems ridiculous to me” – Cesc Fabregas hits back at Lionel Messi critics for comments after PSG penalty miss

Cesc Fabregas has slammed Lionel Messi’s critics for mocking the PSG star after his penalty miss against Real Madrid, labeling their action “ridiculous.”

Lionel Messi featured for PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Argentine had a relatively quiet first half as Los Blancos uncharacteristically sat back and defended all night. In the second half, Paris Saint-Germain were awarded a spot-kick, which was attempted and missed by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

As expected, Messi’s critics immediately capitalized on the event and started mocking the Argentine superstar on social media. Thankfully, the 34-year-old has a friend in former teammate Cesc Fabregas, who has jumped in to defend the Argentine.

The Spaniard claimed that it was “ridiculous” of people to criticize the Paris Saint-Germain no. 30 only for a missed penalty.

When asked whether the former Barcelona forward is criticized too much, Fabregas told Mundo Deportivo:

“Definitely [the criticism aimed at Messi after missing the penalty is unfair]. Without being stellar, he played a good game. He found Mbappé alone in the first half with a pass that no other of the twenty-one players on the field would be capable of.”

Fabregas added:

“He got between the lines well, gave Neymar another assist that could have been a goal. He missed a penalty. And? Judging him for that seems ridiculous to me. Football goes much further. Courtois is a fantastic goalkeeper and he has merit.”

The Argentine maverick has featured in 21 games for the Parisiens this season, registering seven goals and eight assists.

Messi can make amends by winning the Champions League last-16 tie for PSG in March

Criticizing a player just for missing a spot-kick is inexcusably ridiculous. However, given the place the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner holds in the footballing world, it is hardly surprising.

Since his transfer to Paris, he’s yet to reach the level he was at Barcelona and is bound to unsettle PSG, sooner or later. To win the Champions League, they would need their highest-paid player to step up, and there’s no better time to do that than in March.

In the return leg on March 9th, Real Madrid are likely to do everything in their power to overturn the 1-0 deficit. To stop the onslaught, PSG will need someone to lead from the front, and there’s hardly anyone better than their no. 30.

With a convincing performance at his old hunting ground, Messi could win back his critics and prove his worth to PSG once and for all.

