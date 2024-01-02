“Seen it all” - Ian Wright and Alan Shearer left baffled by incident involving Liverpool star in win over Newcastle 

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer reacted to Diogo Jota's penalty incident during Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

The Reds put in a dominant performance to start their 2024, comfortably beating Newcastle at home. With the hosts leading 3-2, Alexis Mac Allister played an excellent through ball for Diogo Jota. The Portuguese tried to take the ball away from Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who dove towards the forward.

Jota went down appealing for a penalty and on-field referee Martin Tyler pointed to the spot. VAR officials agreed with the decision and the penalty was converted by Mohamed Salah to secure a 4-2 win for Liverpool.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright commented on the incident, writing on X:

"Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!"

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer quoted Wright's tweet, replying:

"Fu**ing embarrassing"

The win ensured Liverpool remained at the top of the table and extended their lead to three points over second-placed Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side hammered Newcastle on Monday, creating the highest recorded xG in the history of the Premier League (7.27). They created multiple chances in the first half itself but failed to score. One of the biggest chances, i.e. Mohamed Salah's penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka.

However, the Merseysiders came out all guns blazing in the second half as Salah opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Aleksander Isak equalised five minutes later for Newcastle.

Curtis Jones (74') and Cody Gakpo (78') put the Reds 3-1 ahead before Sven Botman reduced the deficit in the 81st minute. Salah then scored the penalty won by Jota in the 86th minute to confirm the win.

Mohamed Salah on changing boots at halftime during Liverpool vs Newcastle

Mohamed Salah missed a big chance for Liverpool as his penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka in the 22nd minute. The Reds also created multiple other chances in the half but failed to score.

The 'Egyptian King' then returned with a change of boots in the second half and was his prolific self. He scored twice and also provided an assist to help the Reds win 4-2. After the game, Salah was asked about the changing of the boots and he replied (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"The other ones [boots] I missed the pen with, I just trained with yesterday. It's not superstitious because I play with many boots. But when I feel it's going to play with my head, OK, out, change the boots!

"But I don't like to go in the second half of this game thinking, 'I didn’t score with this.' So I just made my mind calm and focused on the game."

Salah has been excellent this season for the Merseysiders, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 27 games across competitions.

He will now travel with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. The winger could miss up to seven games with Liverpool across competitions if Egypt reach the AFCON final on February 12.